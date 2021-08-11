This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from Coach Ryan Bolton’s How to Get Race Ready in Six Weeks training plan. With a busy fall calendar of racing just around the corner, now is the time to start getting up to speed (if you haven’t already). Bolton’s six-week plan is targeted at those racing 70.3 distance and is ideally suited to athletes who have a solid, consistent aerobic base. The full session below is 3,400 yards in total, but can be pared down for those looking to cover less yardage.

Begin with a warm-up of 4 x 200, taking 20 seconds rest after each. These should all be smooth and easy, no hard swimming, and done as: #1 full swim; #2 stroke (anything but free); #3 kick (with a board or fins); #4 pull. You’ll then do 8 x 50 drill (drill of your choice). If you’re looking to shorten this workout, reduce the warm-up to 3 x 200 and 6 x 50.

The main set involves swimming at five seconds per 100 slower than threshold pace or rate of perceived exertion (RPE) 7-8/10. (If you’re looking to determine your threshold pace, then check out this article on How to Establish Triathlon Training Zones.) You’ll soon see the pyramid pattern establish: 100 swim at five seconds per 100 slower than threshold pace, no rest, and go straight into 50 kick on 20 seconds rest. You’ll then progress to 200 swim, same pace, 50 kick on 20 seconds rest. Next up is 300 swim, same pace, straight into 50 kick. It’s then a 500 pull, taking 20 seconds rest, before a 50 kick and descending back down the pyramid: 300 swim, 50 kick, 200 swim, 50 kick, 100 swim, 50 kick.

If you want to shorten the main set, simply skip the 500 pull at the top of the pyramid.

Wrap it all up with a 200 easy cool-down swim.

One-Hour Workout: The Swim/Kick Pyramid

Warm-up

4 x 200 on 20 sec. rest as:

#1 Swim

#2 Stroke (anything but free)

#3 Kick

#4 Pull

8 x 50 drill – (drill of your choice) on 15 sec. rest

Main set

All swims should be at 5 seconds per 100 slower than threshold pace

100 swim (no rest after each swim)

50 kick on 20 sec. rest

200 swim

50 kick on 20 sec. rest

300 swim

50 kick on 20 sec. rest

500 pull on 20 sec. rest

50 kick on 20 sec. rest

300 swim

50 kick on 20 sec. rest

200 swim

50 kick on 20 sec. rest

100 swim

50 kick on 20 sec. rest

Cool-down

200 easy swim

