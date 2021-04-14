When it comes to classic swim workouts that help build aerobic endurance, they don’t come much simpler than this one. It’s also a super versatile workout that can be adapted based on fatigue and time available.

You’ll begin with a 10 minute easy swim, gradually increasing the effort (or Rate of Perceived Exertion, RPE) to a 6/10 by the end of the warm-up. There’s then a progressive pull prep set which starts with a 200 and drops 25 each swim, so: 200, 175, 150, 125, 100, 75, 50, 25. Gradually build the effort to a 8-8.5/10 by the 50 and 25. Use a pull buoy and, depending on what swim training gear you’re used to, you might also want to include a front-mounted snorkel, ankle strap/band, and paddles.

The main set sees the progressive pattern continuing with 8 x 100 or 8 x 150 (depending on time/fitness/preference), building effort every two intervals. By the final two intervals (#7 + #8) you should be working at a solid 8-9/10 RPE. Take 30 seconds rest between each 100 or 150. By increasing the effort/intensity every two swims, this forces you to really hone in on your pacing: you’ll want to make sure you control the effort in the opening intervals, otherwise by the time it comes to the final two you’ll be struggling.

Wrap it up with a 200 easy freestyle/backstroke cool-down.

Note: If you are short on time or feeling fatigued, do 6 x 100/150 for the main set and begin the prep set at 150, not 200.

One-Hour Workout: Swim Endurance Builder

Warm-up

10 min. smooth swim

Prep. Set

Pull: 200, 175, 150, 125, 100, 75, 50, 25 – building effort to 8-8.5/10 RPE by the end

Use pull buoy and your choice of: snorkel, ankle strap/band, paddles

Main Set

8 x 100-150 on 30 sec. rest – building effort every 2 intervals, the final 2 should be at 8-9/10 RPE

Cool-down

200 easy freestyle/backstroke