For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s One-Hour Workout helps build bike-specific strength and power—and can be done indoors on the trainer or out on the road.

Begin with a gentle 15-minute warm-up, gradually increasing effort from RPE (Rate of Perceived Exertion) 4/10 to 5/10 throughout the duration of the warm-up. If riding with power, this would equate to riding at 55% of FTP (Functional Threshold Power) or lower, building up to ~60% FTP.

The prep set is designed to help wake up body and mind for the work ahead with five sets of 30 seconds hard, followed by 30 seconds easy. The hard efforts should be strong at RPE 8-9/10 or ~90% FTP. Spin easy for two minutes before hitting the main set.

There are two parts to the main set, the first is as follows: five minutes “strength” riding at 60-65 RPM at 75-80% FTP or RPE 7/10. Focus on keeping your cadence in the required range and ensuring effort does not exceed RPE 7/10. You’ll then go straight into seven minutes at Sweet Spot (88-95% of FTP or RPE 8/10). Ride at your choice of cadence. Spin easy for two minutes before popping up for part two.

The second part of the main set follows a similar pattern: five minutes at Sweet Spot, your choice of cadence. You’ll then go straight into seven minutes of strength riding, keeping your cadence at 60-65 RPM at 75-80% FTP. You’ll be feeling the accumulated fatigue by this point, so stay focused on your cadence and pedaling. Finish up the set with a two-minute easy spin.

Wrap it all up with a 10-minute easy cooldown and you’re done!

One-Hour Workout: Sweet Spot Strength Bike Intervals

Warm-up

15 min. easy riding @ RPE 4-5/10 or 55-60% FTP

Prep set

5 x 30 sec. hard, 30 sec. easy @ RPE 8-9/10 or 90% FTP

Main set

5 min. @ 60-65 RPM @ RPE 7/10 or 75-80% FTP

7 min. @ Sweet Spot – RPE 8/10 or 88-95% FTP, choice cadence

2 min. easy

5 min. @ @ Sweet Spot – RPE 8/10 or 88-95% FTP, choice cadence

7 min. @ 60-65 RPM @ RPE 7/10 or 75-80% FTP

2 min. easy

Cooldown

10 min. easy riding