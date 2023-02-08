One-Hour Workout: Super Bowl Spin
From the tailgate to the victory formation, you'll love knocking out this Super Bowl-themed bike workout before the big game.
Whether you’re anxious because your favorite team is playing in the big game or frustrated because they’re not, a solid bike workout is always a good way to channel those pre-Super Bowl emotions. Just like the game itself, this workout offers a mix of intensities and cadences that build, culminating in those final two heart-pounding minutes. This set will challenge a variety of systems, and productively fill an hour of pre-game time. While the Lombardi Trophy won’t be waiting for you at the end, you’ll still feel a sense of accomplishment before settling in for some Super Bowl viewing. Order extra pizza and wings – you’ll be hungry after this set.
RPM: Revolutions per minute, or cadence
RPE: Rate of perceived exertion
FTP: Functional threshold power
Warm-up
“The Tailgate”: 10 minutes easy riding
“Kickoff”: 3x (30 second spin-ups to 95+ RPM, 30 sec easy)
Main set:
“First and Ten”: 10 minutes at 70.3 intensity (~80-85% FTP, or 7/10 RPE), low cadence (60-70 RPM)
“Timeout”: 2 minutes easy
“Touchdown/Two-Point Conversion”: 8 minutes at Olympic distance intensity (~90-95% FTP, or 8-8.5/10 RPE), with the final 2 minutes at 95+ RPM
“Halftime”: 4 minutes easy
“Pick Six”: 6 minutes as 6x [50 seconds at sprint distance intensity (95-100% FTP or 9-9.5/10 RPE), 10 seconds all out!], choice cadence
“Official Review”: 2 minutes easy
“Fourth and One Push”: 4x (1 minute @110% FTP or 9.5-10/10 RPE and 60-70 RPM, 1 minute easy)
“Two Minute Drill”: 4x (20 seconds sprint/10 seconds rest)
Cooldown:
“Victory Formation”: 5 minutes easy spin