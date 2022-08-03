Become a Member

Workouts

One-Hour Workout: Run Speedwork For Short-Course Racing

This workout targets a sprint or Olympic-distance athlete looking to add a bit more speed to their fitness.

This week’s one-hour workout comes from coach Andrew Dollar of Nashville-based FTP Coaching, and it puts the “speed” in “speedwork.”

“This workout targets a sprint- or Olympic-distance athlete looking to add a bit more speed to their fitness,” Dollar said. “This can be performed on a track, or the open road with the use of a smartwatch.”

After opening with a 15-minute warmup that includes some strides to open up the legs, you’ll progress to a main set of three-quarter mile repeats, followed by a quarter-mile easy jog. The repeats should be performed between 5K and 10K pace – use the method of measurement you plan to use on race day, whether it’s a target race pace programmed into your watch or racing by feel.

RELATED: What Wins World Championships: Racing by Data or Racing by Feel?

This workout can be performed weekly or every other week during peak training to sharpen your speed and get ready for short-course dominance. It can also be used as a way to add some spice to long-course training, where speedwork is often neglected in favor of long, steady-state runs.

One-Hour Workout: Run Speedwork for Short-Course Racing

Warm-up
15 min with four 30-sec strides

Main Set
4-6 x 3/4 mile alternating between 10K pace and 5K pace with an easy ¼-mile jog in between.

Cooldown
10 min at a very easy pace

