One-Hour Workout: Run Speedwork For Short-Course Racing
This workout targets a sprint or Olympic-distance athlete looking to add a bit more speed to their fitness.
This week’s one-hour workout comes from coach Andrew Dollar of Nashville-based FTP Coaching, and it puts the “speed” in “speedwork.”
“This workout targets a sprint- or Olympic-distance athlete looking to add a bit more speed to their fitness,” Dollar said. “This can be performed on a track, or the open road with the use of a smartwatch.”
After opening with a 15-minute warmup that includes some strides to open up the legs, you’ll progress to a main set of three-quarter mile repeats, followed by a quarter-mile easy jog. The repeats should be performed between 5K and 10K pace – use the method of measurement you plan to use on race day, whether it’s a target race pace programmed into your watch or racing by feel.
This workout can be performed weekly or every other week during peak training to sharpen your speed and get ready for short-course dominance. It can also be used as a way to add some spice to long-course training, where speedwork is often neglected in favor of long, steady-state runs.
Warm-up
15 min with four 30-sec strides
Main Set
4-6 x 3/4 mile alternating between 10K pace and 5K pace with an easy ¼-mile jog in between.
Cooldown
10 min at a very easy pace