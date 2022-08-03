For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s one-hour workout comes from coach Andrew Dollar of Nashville-based FTP Coaching, and it puts the “speed” in “speedwork.”

“This workout targets a sprint- or Olympic-distance athlete looking to add a bit more speed to their fitness,” Dollar said. “This can be performed on a track, or the open road with the use of a smartwatch.”

After opening with a 15-minute warmup that includes some strides to open up the legs, you’ll progress to a main set of three-quarter mile repeats, followed by a quarter-mile easy jog. The repeats should be performed between 5K and 10K pace – use the method of measurement you plan to use on race day, whether it’s a target race pace programmed into your watch or racing by feel.

This workout can be performed weekly or every other week during peak training to sharpen your speed and get ready for short-course dominance. It can also be used as a way to add some spice to long-course training, where speedwork is often neglected in favor of long, steady-state runs.

One-Hour Workout: Run Speedwork for Short-Course Racing

Warm-up

15 min with four 30-sec strides

Main Set

4-6 x 3/4 mile alternating between 10K pace and 5K pace with an easy ¼-mile jog in between.

Cooldown

10 min at a very easy pace

