Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get All Access Outside+

Get 25% off during our Best Of The Year sale

Join Now

Workouts

One-Hour Workout: Rach McBride’s Building Blocks Bike Session

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from pro Rach McBride and it’s the bike session from yesterday’s Triathlete Zwift ride, which McBride led. It’s a fun and varied workout with the main set varying in intensity from 75% of FTP (Functional Threshold Power) to 90% FTP.

Begin with a 10-minute warm-up, slowly increasing effort as you progress. You’ll then hit a five-minute “priming” set, which involves five rounds of 30 seconds hard, 30 seconds easy. It’s then time to get into the main set.

McBride said: “This workout is four rounds of solid seven-minute building intervals. It’s a great muscular endurance session to work on sustained power as well as mental toughness.”

You’ll do four minutes at 75% of FTP (which equates to RPE, Rate of Perceived Exertion 7/10 for those not using power/watts), followed by two minutes at 85% FTP (RPE 7-8/10), finishing off with one minute at 90% FTP (RPE 8/10). You’ll ride smooth and steady for three minutes to recover, before beginning the next round, hitting four rounds in total.

McBride added: “If you want to spice it up some more, you can do some intervals at lower cadence to add more time under tension—or you could increase that final one-minute to 100%+ FTP to really zap your legs!”

Wrap it all up with a five-minute easy spin to cool down.

Our next Triathlete Zwift ride is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 a.m MT/11 a.m. ET. Look out for sign-up details closer to the event!

One-Hour Workout: Rach McBride’s Building Blocks Bike Session

Warm-up

10 min. smooth, slowly increasing effort

Prep set

5 min. “priming” as: 5 x (30 sec. hard, 30 sec. easy)

Main set

4 x (4 min. @ 75% FTP, RPE 7/10; 2 min. @ 85% FTP, RPE 7-8/10; 1 min. @ 90% FTP, RPE 8/10 with 3 min. easy between each round)

Cool-down

5 min. easy spin

Get more 60-minute sessions from top athletes and coaches around the world in our One-Hour Workout archives.

Stay On Topic

promo logo