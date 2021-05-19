With race season back in full swing (in North America, anyway), this week’s one-hour workout is a race simulation bike-run brick session from junior elite Sade Smith.

It features a 45-minute bike set followed by a 15-minute run, although these durations can be adapted based on your fitness and time available.

Smith said: “I find this workout to be very efficient for me and I find the race pace intervals to be a great way to simulate racing. I’ve always enjoyed doing brick workouts because it allows my legs to get ready for a race by being able to do a hard bike set, then practicing transition and running off the bike.”

After a 10-minute easy warm-up on the bike, you’ll do two five-minute intervals at race pace (rate of perceived exertion RPE 8 out of 10) with three minutes rest after each block of work. You’ll then do three rounds of three minutes at race pace with two minutes rest between each interval. Then it’s time to transition—and get ready to run. (Note: as this is a shorter ride, it’s typically better to do on the trainer, unless you have a relatively traffic-free route).

Be sure to set out your run gear as you would on race day so you can bank some good T2 practice. Try to time yourself so you can monitor improvements in transition each time you do this workout. Even better, do it with some training buddies so there’s an element of competition, as you’ll get on race day.

Once out on the run, it’s straight to business with one mile at tempo pace (RPE 7-8/10) followed by two minutes easy jog. Then wrap it up with a 10-minute easy jog.

One-Hour Workout: Race Simulation Brick

Bike

10 min. easy bike

2 x 5 min. @ race pace (RPE 8/10) followed by 3 min. rest

3 x 3 min. @ race pace (RPE 8/10) followed by 2 min. rest

T2 practice!

Run

1 mile tempo pace (RPE 7-8/10) followed by 2 min. rest

Cool-down

10 min. easy jog