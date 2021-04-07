With several triathlons fast approaching, this week’s one-hour workout is a race prep brick that’ll help get your body and mind ready to race. And even if you’re not racing (which we realize most people aren’t yet!), then this is still a solid workout for those looking to get their legs used to running off the bike again. Remember that?

Begin the ride with a 10-minute light spin to gently raise your heart-rate and breathing rate. You’ll then hit a short prep set before the main bike set, and then transition to a short run. Note: this workout is slightly over one hour, coming in at around 70 minutes.

After warming up, the prep set involves a 12-minute progressive build as: 3 minutes building from Z1 to Z3/4; 3 minutes at Z2; 3 minutes building from Z1 to Z3/4; 3 minutes at Z2.

It’s then time to hit the main set, in which the duration of “work” gets shorter but the intensity gets higher. Start with four rounds of 2 minutes, building in 30-second increments to Z4. Take a 90-second easy spin between each of the four rounds. You’ll then do three rounds of 60-second intervals, building effort by 20 seconds each time to Z5. Take a 90-second easy spin between each of the three rounds. Next up, you’ll do two rounds of 30-second efforts, building by 10 seconds to Z5+ intensity. Again, take a 90-second easy spin between each of the two rounds.

Wrap up the ride with 10 minutes in Z2, pedaling smoothly, then it’s transition time—get running!

The run off the bike is short and sweet, just enough to get you finding your run legs. Build the pace in the first three minutes to Z3/4, then run easier for two minutes. Do a 20-30 second acceleration (Z4/5) followed by another two minutes easier pace. Repeat this pattern: a 20-30 second acceleration followed by another two minutes easier pace and then do a super light jog/walk to conclude the session to cool down.

One-Hour Workout: Race Prep Brick

Bike:

Warm-up:

10-min. easy spin

Prep Set:

12 min. as: 3 min. build from Z1 to Z3/4; 3 min. Z2; 3 min. build from Z1 to Z3/4; 3 min. Z2.

Main Set:

4 x 2 min. build by 30 sec. to Z4; 90 sec. Z1 spin between intervals

3 x 1 min. build by 20 sec. to Z5; 90 sec. Z1 spin between intervals

2 x 30 sec. build by 10 sec. to Z5+; 90 sec. Z1 spin between intervals

10 min. smooth riding

Transition to run

Run:

3 min. @ Z3/4 into 2 min. easier pace

2 rounds of : 20-30 sec. acceleration followed by 2 min. easier pace

Light jog/walk to cool down.