This week’s run workout comes from coach Andrew Dollar of Nashville-based FTP Coaching. “This tempo workout is a great middle of the week session for a long-course triathlete,” Dollar says. “It requires activating one’s upper end speed at the beginning of the workout and then maintaining an easier, yet still aggressive pace on tired legs for the primary part of the workout.”

A tempo run is one that is best described as a long, fast run at a steady pace. Some use this as a way to practice a specific pace or effort. In this workout, you’ll ramp up to marathon pace over the duration of the warm-up, then spice things up with 30 second strides at 5K/10K pace. The “tempo” effort in this workout will be 30 minutes of sustaining your half-marathon (the run leg of a 70.3) pace.

The tempo run can build up your physiological capabilities on the run without wrecking your body like doing a full long run at race pace would do. Tempo workouts can also help you get your mind right for race day and discover what pacing strategies work best for you, especially if you’re the kind of runner who has difficulty staying focused for longer efforts.

One-Hour Workout: Mid-Week Tempo Run

Warm-up
10 min building to marathon pace

Main Set

10 min as 30 sec strides, 30 sec recovery. Run the strides between 5K–10K pace.

30 min at half marathon pace

Cool-down
10 min easy

