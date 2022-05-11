For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Fresh from his second-place finish at the Ironman World Championship on Saturday, fan favorite Lionel Sanders has shared one of his pre-race run workouts for this week’s One-Hour Workout. Sanders made a late-stage pass on Braden Currie to take the runner-up spot in St. George, racing with great patience and precision to clock a 2:42:25 marathon and an overall time of 7:54:03, about five minutes behind race winner Kristian Blummenfelt.

The workout below is the final run workout that Sanders typically undertakes pre-race. It features a two- to three-mile easy warm-up jog followed by a main set of five rounds of 1K at race pace, taking one minute rest between each repeat. He’s sure to stick tightly to his race-pace effort and not exceed it, he said.

“The purpose of this workout is to keep some speed in my legs, but obviously not overdo it,” he said. “It’s typically my final workout before a big race.”

He’ll wrap up the session with another two- to three-mile easy jog, rehydrate and refuel, and then return to resting and tapering.

One-Hour Workout: Lionel Sanders’ Pre-Race Run Session

Warm-up

2-3 mile easy jog

Main set

5 x 1K @ race pace, 60 sec. rest between each repeat

Cooldown

2-3 mile easy jog