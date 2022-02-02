For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s one-hour workout comes from the Triathlete Zwift ride we did yesterday with recently retired pro triathlete Joe Gambles. Make no mistake, it is no easy ride! The workout involves three rounds of short, sharp VO2 max efforts followed by a four-minute FTP (Functional Threshold Power) interval.

Begin the ride with a 10-minute easy warm-up, gradually building effort as you progress. You’ll then hit an eight-minute building tempo effort, raising effort to a solid RPE 7/10 (Rate of Perceived Exertion) by the end of the effort. It’s then time for the fun to begin!

The main set involves three rounds which follow a similar pattern, the first being: 4 x 40 seconds at VO2 max power (think: your five-minute maximum power effort) with 20 seconds recovery between each effort. You’ll immediately follow that with four minutes at FTP (RPE ~8/10). Recover for five minutes and then it’s time for the second round, which is 4 x 30 seconds at VO2 max power (nudging up effort slightly from the previous round if you feel good) with 30 seconds recovery. Follow it up with another four minutes at FTP/RPE 8/10. Recover again for five minutes.

The final round involves 4 x 20 seconds at VO2 max power, again raising the effort slightly if you feel good, with 40 seconds recovery between each effort. Hit another four minutes at FTP/RPE 8/10 and then that’s the work wrapped up. Cool down to the hour.

This workout is designed to help boost your FTP and your tolerance for working at top-end power.

One-Hour Workout: Joe Gambles’ VO2 and FTP Ride

Warm-up

10 min. easy build

8 min. tempo building to RPE 7/10

Main set

4 x 40 sec. @ VO2 max power/ 20 sec. recovery

4 min. @ FTP/RPE 8/10

5 min. recovery

4 x 30 sec. @ VO2 max power/30 sec. recovery

4 min. @ FTP/RPE 8/10

5 min. recovery

4 x 20 sec. @ VO2 max power/40 sec. recovery

4 min. @ FTP/RPE 8/10

Note: If you’re feeling good, raise the effort as you progress through the VO2 max intervals

Cool-down

Spin easy to the hour, ~8 min.