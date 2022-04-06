For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

With racing having returned with a bang this past weekend (in North America, at least), this week’s One-Hour Workout has a real recovery and rejuvenation feel to it, to help those athletes who might be feeling the DOMS (Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness) get some life back in their legs. And, of course, if you haven’t raced recently, this is still a great workout to slot in after a hard ride or run to help flush the legs and kickstart your recovery.

It can be done on the trainer or outside on the road. You should be in your small chainring for all of the ride, keeping your RPE (Rate of Perceived Exertion) at a low level, think RPE 4/10. After 15 minutes of easy relaxed riding at your choice of cadence (but definitely no big-gear grinding please!), you’ll then look to hit approximately 30 minutes of high-cadence spinning on flat terrain (if riding outside) at a cadence of 90 to 110 RPM. Your effort here should still stay low (RPE 4/10); this should be a very comfortable and aerobic ride. Focus on keeping your pedaling smooth and relaxed, letting it flow. Once you’ve completed this 30 minutes of high cadence riding, just ride relaxed until the hour, still being mindful of turning over the pedals lightly and smoothly, with a cadence around 90 RPM. You should end the ride feeling better than you started and, if possible (and riding outdoors), choose a route that’s light on traffic and high on beautiful scenery—it’ll all help with the recovery and rejuvenation aspect of this ride. Enjoy!

One-Hour Workout: High-Cadence Recovery Ride

Warm-up

15 min. @ RPE 4/10, easy relaxed riding

Main set

30 min. @ RPE 4/10, cadence @ 90-110 RPM

Cooldown

15 min. @ RPE 4/10, cadence ~90 RPM

