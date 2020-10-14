This is a fun and simple workout that helps boost your aerobic fitness and top-end swim speed—and all in under an hour.

As the distances get shorter, your speed and effort should get higher, so be mindful of that as you start out with the opening 4 x 200. Hit those at 7/10 RPE (rate of perceived exertion), so they should be controlled and comfortable, with 20 to 30 seconds rest between each rep. As you progress to the 4 x 100, you should also be progressing your effort (think 8/10 RPE), with 15 to 20 seconds rest between. Once you hit the 4 x 50, that’s when the fun begins and you should be ramping up to 9/10 RPE and a noticeable increase in pace and effort. Take 15 seconds rest between each 50. Wrap up the main set with 4 x 25 FAST (10/10 RPE), focusing on holding good form and fast arm turnover. Ideally do these with a training partner or group so you can make these a little competitive. You’ll definitely get more from yourself that way! To keep the intensity high, be sure to take at least 20 seconds rest between each 25. Hit them hard!

One-Hour Workout: Crank It Up Swim

Warm-up:

400 swim, 300 pull, 200 kick, 100 choice – gradually increasing effort as you progress through the warm-up.

Main Set:

4 x 200 with 20-30 sec. rest – 7/10 RPE

4 x 100 with 15-20 sec. rest – 8/10 RPE

4 x 50 with 15 sec. rest – 9/10 RPE

4 x 25 with 20 sec. rest – FAST! 10/10 RP

Cooldown:

200 easy, relaxed swimming