For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s One-Hour Workout also doubles as our Day 5 Do Something Streak workout and features a straightforward swim session that’s perfect for this time of year. There are two variations—one longer, one shorter—so pick whichever works best for your current fitness level and/or time available.

Begin with a 500 easy warm-up, keeping effort easy, at RPE (Rate of Perceived Exertion) 4-5/10. Be sure to mix in some non-free, ideally backstroke, for a few 50s.

The main set is 8 x 100 building effort every two, starting at RPE 5/10, then nudging to 6/10 for the next two, 7/10 for the two after, and finishing at 8/10 for the final two. This should all feel comfortable and aerobic.

If you’re looking to do the longer version, you’ll do a 50 easy swim, then repeat the 8 x 100 pattern, before wrapping up the workout with a 200 easy cool-down. If you’re keeping it shorter, you’ll simply swim down after the first round of 8 x 100 with 100-200 easy.

Not signed up yet for our January challenge? You can still be a part of the Do Something Streak. Just do something (anything!) for 30 minutes for 30 days. Sign up for the Do Something Streak and be entered to win three great prizes. Prizes will be picked at random a week in, halfway through, and at the end of the streak. Do something!

One-Hour Workout: Building 100s Swim

Warm-up

500 easy @ RPE 4-5/10

Main set

2 rounds of:

8 x 100, building effort every 2, as: 2 @ RPE 5/10; 2 @ RPE 6/10; 2 @ RPE 7/10; 2 @ RPE 8/10

50 easy

Note: If looking for a shorter workout, simply do 1 round of 8 x 100

Cool-down

200 easy

Get more 60-minute sessions from top athletes and coaches around the world in our One-Hour Workout archives.