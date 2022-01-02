Do Something Streak, Day 2: Bike Trainer + Core Combo

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

For Day 2 of our Do Something Streak, we’re combining core and cycling into a quick hour session. Set up your bike and trainer next to an area with a mat on the ground, or if you’re using a spin bike at the gym, make sure there’s enough space for you to quickly jump off and do core exercises. Then jump back on the bike.

Want to take this outside? We’ve got a winter alternative for you below as well—or check out our guide to winter off-season sports.

Not signed up yet for our January challenge? You can still be a part of the Do Something Streak. Just do something (anything!) for 30 minutes for 30 days. Sign up for the Do Something Streak and be entered to win three great prizes. Prizes will be picked at random a week in, halfway through, and at the end of the streak. Do something!

Bike Trainer + Core Combo

Warm-up

10 min. easy on the trainer, include 4×30 sec. one-legged drills

Trainer Round One

3 min. easy spin

1 min. standing climb (increase resistance) at 65+ RPM

2 min. easy spin recovery

2 min. hard effort

2 min. easy spin recovery

(10 minutes total)

Core Round One

20 crunches

20 hip bridges

20 bicycle crunches

10 push-ups

20 leg lifts

10 squats

(100 total)

Trainer Round Two

3 min. easy spin

4 min. alternating 30 sec. standing climb, 30 sec. seated climb in a hard gear at 65+ RPM

3 min. easy spin recovery

2 min. hard effort

3 min. easy spin recovery

(15 minutes total)

Core Round Two

20 crunches

20 hip bridges

20 bicycle crunches

10 push-ups

20 leg lifts

10 squats

(100 total)

Trainer Round Three

3 min. easy spin

3×2 min. hard effort, with 2 min. easy spin after each

(15 minutes total)

Core Round Three

20 crunches

20 hip bridges

20 bicycle crunches

10 push-ups

20 leg lifts

10 squats

(100 total)

Winter Bike + Core Alternative

As we roll into a new year, we’re all about trying new things and getting out of the swim-bike-run rut this month. So we’re here to offer you two suggested winter alternatives too.

Snow bunny? Maybe it’s time to try the core and leg workout that is uphill ski touring. Put skins on your skis, hike up, and have the fun of skiing back down. Do a lap or two depending on your location and skills. Our sister publication SKI has all the ski touring basics you need to know. And Outside+ members also get free access to this course on uphill ski skills.

No snow? Or no desire to get out in the snow? It’s time to take your bike outside—maybe in the mud, mountains, or gravel. Translate the above workout to the outdoors with the same efforts and intervals, then pull over in a safe place, park, or coffee shop and get your friends to jump off the bike with you and bang out a few push-ups and squats. (Never done deck-ups in the pool? It’s just like that.) Or if you’re ready to try some gravel riding, then use the times you have to get off the bike to push it through puddles or carry it over obstacles as a substitute for your core work.

Just do something!