One-Hour Workout: Angela Naeth’s Go-To Bike Session
Pro triathlete Angela Naeth used this session in the lead-up to her top-10 finish at Unbound Gravel.
After her recent top-1o finish at Unbound Gravel, pro triathlete Angela Naeth is sharing one of her favorite bike workouts in the lead-up to the epic 200-mile gravel race. She said it’s a session she uses to help her adapt to quick changes in effort level while riding in a group and on varied terrain, although she recommends doing it on the road and says it’s of benefit to all triathletes.
Begin with an easy spin warm-up to gently raise your heart-rate and breathing rate, which should be at least 10 minutes. The main set will then see you roll through some short efforts at RPE 8/10 (rate of perceived exertion), varying in duration from one minute to four minutes, as follows: two sets of one-minute intervals at RPE 8/10 into one minute easy between each; two sets of two minutes at RPE 8/10 with two minutes easy between each; two sets of three minutes at RPE 8/10 into three minutes easy between each; one four-minute interval at RPE 8/10 into four minutes easy. You’ll then come back down that pyramid, finishing with two sets of one-minute intervals at RPE 8/10 with one-minute easy between each.
Cool down as needed, but aim for at least 10 minutes if time permits.
Warm-up
10 min. gentle spinning, start breaking a sweat.
Main Set
2 x 1 min. @ RPE 8/10, 1 min. easy
2 x 2 min. @ RPE 8/10, 2 min. easy
2 x 3 min. @ RPE 8/10, 3 min. easy
1 x 4 min. @ RPE 8/10, 4 min. easy
2 x 3 min. @ RPE 8/10, 3 min. easy
2 x 2 min. @ RPE 8/10, 2 min. easy
2 x 1 min. @ RPE 8/10, 1 min. easy
Cool-down
5-10 min. easy as needed