One-Hour Workout: Angela Naeth’s Go-To Bike Session

After her recent top-1o finish at Unbound Gravel , pro triathlete Angela Naeth is sharing one of her favorite bike workouts in the lead-up to the epic 200-mile gravel race. She said it’s a session she uses to help her adapt to quick changes in effort level while riding in a group and on varied terrain, although she recommends doing it on the road and says it’s of benefit to all triathletes.

Begin with an easy spin warm-up to gently raise your heart-rate and breathing rate, which should be at least 10 minutes. The main set will then see you roll through some short efforts at RPE 8/10 (rate of perceived exertion) , varying in duration from one minute to four minutes, as follows: two sets of one-minute intervals at RPE 8/10 into one minute easy between each; two sets of two minutes at RPE 8/10 with two minutes easy between each; two sets of three minutes at RPE 8/10 into three minutes easy between each; one four-minute interval at RPE 8/10 into four minutes easy. You’ll then come back down that pyramid, finishing with two sets of one-minute intervals at RPE 8/10 with one-minute easy between each.