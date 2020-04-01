The closest you'll get to a complete swim, bike, run session without leaving your home.

Challenging times call for new workouts and this indoor triathlon workout from coach Marilyn Chychota is great for getting your body and mind to move and groove in a slightly different format to the norm. Trust us, it’s what you need right now!

Start out with a smooth and easy 15-minute bike warm-up on the trainer, gradually increasing effort from a 5/10 RPE (rate of perceived exertion) to a 6/10 RPE. Include 8 x 30 seconds of single-leg drills in your warm-up, making sure to be mindful of a smooth and steady pedal stroke on both sides. 

You’ll then begin a 45-minute “indoor triathlon workout” continuous circuit as follows: 

Indoor Triathlon Workout

Warm-up

15 minutes easy spin on the trainer, moving from 5/10 RPE to 6/10 RPE

Main Set (View this as a swim, bike, run workout)

Cooldown

Take a few minutes to unwind from what is a dynamic, intense indoor triathlon workout — whether it’s stretching, gentle breathing, or meditation. Your body will thank you for it!

