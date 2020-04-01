The closest you'll get to a complete swim, bike, run session without leaving your home.

Challenging times call for new workouts and this indoor triathlon workout from coach Marilyn Chychota is great for getting your body and mind to move and groove in a slightly different format to the norm. Trust us, it’s what you need right now!

Start out with a smooth and easy 15-minute bike warm-up on the trainer, gradually increasing effort from a 5/10 RPE (rate of perceived exertion) to a 6/10 RPE. Include 8 x 30 seconds of single-leg drills in your warm-up, making sure to be mindful of a smooth and steady pedal stroke on both sides.

You'll then begin a 45-minute "indoor triathlon workout" continuous circuit as follows:

50 swim cord pulls, focusing on keeping a high elbow and driving from your lats.

Bike: 8 minutes at a “tempo” pace, alternating minutes between a “strength” cadence of 50-60 RPM (revolutions per minute) then 90-105 RPM. Stay controlled and relaxed.

25 burpees into 50 high knees to hands on the spot; 10 reverse step lunges into high knee drive; 10 hops; 40 jump ropes.

60 seconds rest and then repeat continuously until you hit the 45-minute marker!

Indoor Triathlon Workout

Warm-up

15 minutes easy spin on the trainer, moving from 5/10 RPE to 6/10 RPE

Main Set (View this as a swim, bike, run workout)

50 swim cord pulls (with stretch cords)

Bike: 8 minutes at a “tempo” pace, alternating minutes 50-60 RPM and 90-105 RPM.

25 burpees into 50 high knees to hands on the spot; 10 reverse step lunges into high knee drive; 10 hops; 40 jump ropes. Keep good form on these!

60 seconds rest

Repeat continuously until you hit the 45-minute marker!

Cooldown

Take a few minutes to unwind from what is a dynamic, intense indoor triathlon workout — whether it’s stretching, gentle breathing, or meditation. Your body will thank you for it!

