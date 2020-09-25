Hawaii From Home: Swim Workout #6

Join us for Hawaii From Home—one week, 140.6 miles. Swag, prizes, training tips from coaches, bragging rights. Get all of the details at triathlete.com/hawaiifromhome.

Put it all together for one more quality training session before race week. Consume the right nutrition, get the most out of each turn, use intervals based off your personal times, and stay present for the whole workout. This week we are using a “plus sized” version of the test set from the first week for familiarity and comparison. Have fun and good luck in your personal Hawaii From Home virtual triathlon!

Beginner Workout (3000 yards)

Warm-Up

300 swim/200 pull/100 kick

4 x 50 w/10 sec. rest (25 fist drill/25 build to fast)

Rest 1-2 min.

Main Set

100 Best Effort, rest 30 sec.

4 x 25 w/15 sec. rest (descend time from #1 – #4)

200 BE, rest 30 sec.

4 x 50 w/15 sec. rest (increase time from #1 – #4)

300 BE, rest 30 sec.

4 x 75 w/15 sec. rest (odds: easy, evens: fast)

400 BE, rest 30 sec.

4 x 100 w/15 sec. rest (50 easy/50 fast)

Cool-Down

100 easy kick

100 easy swim

Advanced Workout (4000 yards)

Warm-Up

400 swim/300 pull/200 kick/100 non-free

10 x 50 w/10 sec. rest (25 catch up drill/25 build to fast)

Rest 1-2 min.

Main Set

100 Best Effort, rest 30 sec.

4 x 25 w/15 sec. rest (descend time from #1 – #4)

200 BE, rest 30 sec.

4 x 50 w/15 sec. rest (increase time from #1 – #4)

300 BE, rest 30 sec.

4 x 75 w/15 sec. rest (odds: easy, evens: fast)

400 BE, rest 30 sec.

4 x 100 w/15 sec. rest (50 easy/50 fast)

Cool-Down

300 with board (50 kick/50 sailboat drill)

200 easy swim

Open-Water Modification

Like Week No. 1’s workout, use a distance approximately 400 yards. Double the test set and swim 6 x 400s, with the goal of descending your time or pace from #1 – #3, and then again from #4 – #6.