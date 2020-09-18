Hawaii From Home: Swim Workout #5

Join us for Hawaii From Home—one week, 140.6 miles. Swag, prizes, training tips from coaches, bragging rights. Get all of the details at triathlete.com/hawaiifromhome.



Long-distance swimming tends to be boring and monotonous, but that is only the case if you are not mentally present in the training. Stay engaged by focusing on each part of the stroke technique or counting strokes on each lap to measure Distance Per Stroke. This week’s long set of 1000s is for practice at staying present for the 2.4-mile Kona swim in two weeks.

Workout (2500-4500 yards)

Warm-up

Rest 1 min.

Main Set

2, 3 or 4 x 1000 swim or pull, with 1 min. rest between each

Cool-down

4 x 50 w/15 sec. rest (25 kick on your back/25 non-free)

Open-Water Modification

Make the most of the endless open water by getting as much distance as possible today. Set a yardage goal or a time goal as a personal challenge. Practice being efficient with sighting and staying mentally engaged by focusing on stroke technique and body position.