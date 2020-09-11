Hawaii From Home: Swim Workout #4

Join us for Hawaii From Home—one week, 140.6 miles. Swag, prizes, training tips from coaches, bragging rights. Get all of the details at triathlete.com/hawaiifromhome.

The only way to swim faster is by swimming faster in practice. Add speed work at the pool on a regular basis to prevent plateauing or even slowing down. For triathletes, high-intensity intervals are also a good way to replicate the stress caused by chaos and unexpected events during open-water races. In this main set, you will purposefully elevate your heart rate with a hard effort, and then continue swimming to practice “active recovery.”

Beginner Workout (2500 yards)

Warm-up:

300 choice (kick every 4th 25)

8 x 25 w/10 sec. rest (start each with 10 FAST strokes)

Rest 1-2 min.

Main Set:

8×75 w/20 sec. rest (25 SPRINT, 50 active recovery)

5 x 100 swim @ BE+15

100 easy non-free

8 x 75 w/20 sec. rest (25 SPRINT, 50 active recovery)

Cool-down:

200 with fins (50 kick/50 swim/repeat)

Advanced Workout (3300 yards)

Warm-up:

500 choice (kick every 4th 25)

8 x 25 w/10 sec. rest (start each with 10 FAST strokes)

Rest 1-2 min.

Main Set:

8 x 100 w/20 sec. rest (50 SPRINT, 50 active recovery)

7 x 100 swim @ BE+15

100 easy non-free

8 x 100 w/20 sec. rest (50 SPRINT, 50 active recovery)

Cool-down:

200 with fins (50 kick/50 swim/repeat)

Open-Water Modification



Use stroke count to translate today’s speed set into the open water. If you prefer to count one arm, count to 10 for each 25 yards in the pool. If you count both arms, count to 20 for each 25. The main set will look like this: 25 fast = 20 strokes fast, 50 active recovery = 40 strokes easy, rest for 15 sec. and repeat.