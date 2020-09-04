Hawaii From Home: Swim Workout #3

Knock out an extra-long swim once or twice while building toward a 2.4-mile swim on race week. Prep fluids and nutrition for a 60-plus minute workout and practice drinking on the wall with the same frequency as any on-land training session. The use of pulling equipment in this workout puts additional stress on upper body muscles to maximize the gains from each stroke.

Increase the main set repetitions to complete more yardage if you have more than 60 minutes of pool time.

Beginner Workout (2400-3000 yards)

Warm-up

200 S.K.P.S (200 swim/200 kick/200 pull/200 swim)

Rest 1-2 min.

Main Set (repeat 2-3 times)

300 pull with paddles & buoy, rest 15 sec.

200 pull with paddles only, rest 15 sec.

100 swim with no equipment, rest 60 sec.

Cool-down

4 x 75 w/15 sec. rest (25 kick/25 drill/25 non-free)

100 easy choice

Advanced Workout (3200-4100 yards)

Warm-up

200 S.K.I.P.S (200 swim/200 kick/200 IM/200 pull/200 swim)

Rest 1-2 min.

Main Set (repeat 2-3 times)

500 pull with paddles & buoy, rest 15 sec.

300 pull with paddles only, rest 15 sec.

100 swim with no equipment, rest 60 sec.

Cool-down

4 x 75 w/15 sec. rest (25 kick/25 drill/25 non-free).

100 easy choice

Open-Water Modification

Take your paddles and buoy to the open water. Finish your warm up back at the starting point so you can add the equipment for the main set. Translate the main set by multiplying each 100 by 2 minutes (ie: 6-minute pull, 4-minute pull, 2-minute swim).