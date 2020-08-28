Hawaii From Home: Swim Workout #2

Join us for Hawaii From Home—one week, 140.6 miles. Swag, prizes, training tips from coaches, bragging rights. Get all of the details at triathlete.com/hawaiifromhome. Each week we’ll be providing four key workouts (one swim, one bike, one run, and one brick) that you can work into your overall training plan.

Swimming 2.4 miles in a 25-yard pool will require turning at the wall a total of 167 times. Use this training session to improve your turns (touch turns or flip turns) and gain seconds on each lap. Just pushing off the wall in streamline position, slightly under the surface of the water, can give you 2-3 effortless yards on each length of the pool.

Remember your BE times from last week’s test set to calculate your intervals for this week’s main set:

Beginner Workout (2500 yards)

Warm Up:

400 swim (observe & analyze your turns).

4 x 25 kick w/15 sec. rest.

6 x 75 w/15 sec. rest (quick touches & push off in streamline).

Rest 1-2 min.

Main Set:

3 x 200 swim @ 200BE + 60 sec.

Rest 1-2 min.

3 x 200 swim @ 200BE + 45 sec.

Cool-Down:

5 x 50 w/10 sec. rest (sight 3 times on each 25)

100 easy choice

Advanced Workout (3500 yards)

Warm Up:

400 swim (observe & analyze your turns)

6 x 25 kick w/15 sec. rest

8 x 75 w/15 sec. rest (quick touches & push off in streamline)

Rest 1-2 min.

Main Set:

4 x 200 swim @ 200BE + 60 sec.

Rest 1 min.

3 x 200 swim @ 200BE + 45 sec.

Rest 1 min.

2 x 200 swim @ 200BE + 30 sec.

Cool-Down:

7 x 50 w/10 sec. rest (sight 3 times on each 25).

200 easy choice.

Open-Water Modification



Main Set:

Set your watch for a 3:00/:45 work to rest interval. Complete 6-9 intervals of 3 minutes strong effort swim, followed by 45 seconds of recovery. Make sure to fully rest during the recovery phase by floating on your back, standing on the bottom, or holding onto a solid object.