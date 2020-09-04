Hawaii from Home: Strength Workout #3

No balanced triathlon program is complete without some strength and conditioning work and preparing for the Hawaii From Home virtual triathlon is no exception.

This workout, which you can follow along in full from this video here, is about a 20-minute session which is designed to get your body primed and moving well for all the miles ahead of you as you prepare to take on a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike, and marathon run over the week of Oct. 5 – Oct. 11.

The session is designed to help tissue release, mobility, and activation. It will help enhance movement in multiple planes of movement and activate essential muscles so your training begins to feel easier. You will need a foam roller, a mini-band, a Swiss ball, and ideally some light/moderate weighted dumbbells.

Use this video for guidance on how best to do the following movements/exercises. Time references listed below are linked to this video.

Proactive Foam Rolling:

Anterior Ankles – 20-30 seconds – demonstration at 02:45 in video

Anterior – Lateral Quads – 20-30 seconds each side – demonstration at 04:00 in video

Lats with thumb up! – 20-30 seconds each side – demonstration at 05:35 in video

T-Spine Extension – 20-30 seconds – demonstration at 07:25 in video

Split Stance with Foam Roller 1 x 10 each side – demonstration at 08:30 in video

Half-Kneeling Head Wrap with Foam Roller 1 x 10 each side – demonstration at 09:35 in video

Foundations:

Dynamic Founder Reaches 10 reaches – demonstration at 11:00 in video

Founder Reach to Prop and HOLD – 1 x 5 breath cycles – demonstration at 12:20 in video

Mini Band Lateral Stepping – 1(or 2) x 15 each side – demonstration at 13:07 in video

Supine Neutral Pelvis HOLD – 2 x 5 sec HOLD each arm – demonstration at 14:40 in video

Swiss Ball Neutral Pelvis HOLD – 4 x 5 sec HOLD – demonstration at 16:45 in video

Repeat this circuit 2-3x:

Goblet Squat Parallel Stance (round 1 – at 18:35 in video) + Split Stance (round 2 – at 21:00 in video) 10 reps on both rounds

Split Stance Single Arm Romanian Deadlift – Right Side/Left Side 10 reps – at 19:35 in video

Half Kneeling Hip Opener #5 1-2 sets of 5 each side – at 23:25

Erin Carson is a strength and conditioning coach with more than 30 years experience in the field. She is head coach for ECFIT and provides strength training programs for endurance athletes of all ages and abilities.