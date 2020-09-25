Hawaii From Home: Run Workout #6

Join us for Hawaii From Home—one week, 140.6 miles. Swag, prizes, training tips from coaches, bragging rights. Get all of the details at triathlete.com/hawaiifromhome. Each week we’ll be providing four key workouts (one swim, one bike, one run, and one brick) that you can work into your overall training plan.

Before you head out to tackle the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run, from Oct. 5-11, Bolton has created a progressive plan that’ll identify one key run per week—alternating between one quality run and one purposeful long run. The long run on week five should be the last long run before attempting the challenge. Bolton prefers to use heart-rate zones for his run workouts, but feel free to use Rate of Perceived Exertion (on the below scale) if you don’t have a heart-rate monitor available. Each workout includes an option for a newer triathlete who has either never done a long-course event or is still building up mileage and an option for a more experienced triathlete who has a solid running mileage foundation already. Depending on the rest of your volume and where the session will fall in your training week, feel free to alternate between beginner and advanced.

The run for the sixth week of Hawaii From Home training is going to be a pretty straightforward tempo with some built-in surges. This workout will act as your final key run before race week, so you should count on being fresh for the start, working hard, but not pushing through anything at this point—the hay is in the barn, as they say. Due to the moderate length of this run compared to the last six key long runs and workouts, you shouldn’t require as much recovery or easy days afterwards, but don’t forget to “bank” all of that extra energy for when you’ll need it on race week. Now’s not the time to work yourself until you don’t feel fresh. On the section with changes in pace, try to visualize running fast, but smooth, and effortless, not forcing the pace—let the pace come to you. Be sure to keep your heart rate in check on the easier repeats and your form in place when you’re on the hard ones.

Week 6: Pure Tempo with Fartlek

Beginner: 1:02 total

Warm-up:

15 min. in zones 1 and 2

Main Set:

30 min. at high zone 3 to zone 4, immediately into

4 x (1:30 at high zone 4, 1:30 at low zone 3). Keep the heart rate in check on the low zone 3 segments.

Cool-down:

5 min. easy

Advanced:1:18 total

Warm-up:

15 minutes warm up in zones 1 and 2

Main Set:

40 minutes at high zone 3 to zone 4, immediately into

6 x (1:30 at high zone 4, 1:30 at low zone 3). Keep the heart rate in check on the low zone 3 segments.

Cool-down:

5 minutes easy