Hawaii From Home: Run Workout #5

oin us for Hawaii From Home—one week, 140.6 miles. Swag, prizes, training tips from coaches, bragging rights. Get all of the details at triathlete.com/hawaiifromhome. Each week we’ll be providing four key workouts (one swim, one bike, one run, and one brick) that you can work into your overall training plan.

Before you head out to tackle the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run, from Oct. 5-11, Bolton has created a progressive plan that’ll identify one key run per week—alternating between one quality run and one purposeful long run. The long run on week five should be the last long run before attempting the challenge. Bolton prefers to use heart-rate zones for his run workouts, but feel free to use Rate of Perceived Exertion (on the below scale) if you don’t have a heart-rate monitor available. Each workout includes an option for a newer triathlete who has either never done a long-course event or is still building up mileage and an option for a more experienced triathlete who has a solid running mileage foundation already. Depending on the rest of your volume and where the session will fall in your training week, feel free to alternate between beginner and advanced.

The run for the fifth week of training is a long run with a decent amount of tempo work thrown in. For sure this run will require a day off or only a light ride the next day, as you’ll be very fatigued if you do this right. Though this will be a very challenging long run, it’s unique in that you’ll feel like you cover the ground very fast and that time will pass by quickly. You’ll be done before you even know it! The big keys here are making sure you stick to your heart rate/effort zones, not minute/mile pace on the “ons.” For the “offs,” it’s super important that you don’t run easy, even though you’ll be tempted to. The important thing here is to keep your heart rate above zone 2-3 the entire time after the initial 40 minutes—much like in a long-course race, you’ll never really get a chance to “rest.” The last seven-minute effort should absolutely be the hardest mile of the whole run. This run is a good time to work on that focus, form tempo, and even some long run fueling when you’re not just plodding along. Don’t forget, the stomach does some interesting things over longer runs when the pace is higher.

Hawaii From Home Long Run: 7:00 “on”, 7:00 “off”

Beginner: 2:00 total

Warm-up:

40 minutes in zones 1 and 2

Main Set:

4 x (7 minutes “on”, 7:00 minutes “off”). Ons should be in the zone 4 heart rate range. Offs should be in zone 2 to low 3. Don’t run too slow for the offs (this is important).

7 minutes fast immediately after the last one. This should be the fastest mile of the workout!

Cool-down:

16 minutes easy

Advanced: 2:15 total

Warm-up:

40 minutes in zones 1 and 2

Main Set:

5 x (7 minutes “on”, 7:00 minutes “off”). Ons should be in the zone 4 heart rate range. Offs should be in zone 2 to low 3. Don’t run too slow for the offs (this is important).

7 minutes fast immediately after the last one. This should be the fastest mile of the workout!

Cool-down:

18 minutes easy