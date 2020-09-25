Hawaii From Home: Brick Workout #6

Join us for Hawaii From Home—one week, 140.6 miles. Swag, prizes, training tips from coaches, bragging rights. Get all of the details at triathlete.com/hawaiifromhome. Each week we’ll be providing five key workouts (one swim, one bike, one run, one brick, and one strength) that you can work into your overall training plan.

It’s the final week, the grand final workout—you’ve made it! This week’s workout, like last week’s, involves some solid high intensity work and is a traditional bike-run brick that is designed to really get you firing on all cylinders for next week’s Hawaii From Home virtual challenge. As with previous workouts, there are plenty of HIIT (high intensity interval training) efforts; recognize that the greatest benefit is to maintain a strong effort on these HIIT segments. If you need to slow down on the easier segments then back off so you’re mentally and physically ready for the next HIIT block.

If you are doing this session outside and the humidity and heat index are quite high, take a longer rest interval between repeats so you can rebound for the next one. Enjoy it—and be sure to hit this session well—it’ll set you up nicely for next week!

There are two workouts below, one for the more advanced/seasoned athlete and another for a more novice athlete. As with the previous workouts, this week’s session combines several segments at Functional Threshold Power (FTP) or Lactate Threshold (LT) on the bike and LT on the run. If you know your FTP, dial this in on the suggested segments. If you have no idea, you’ll see some notes below on how to use speed or heart rate instead.

Advanced Workout

Part 1: Bike 90 mins.

Warm-up

10 mins. + 5 x 30 sec. building effort with each one, 1-5. Rest 30 sec. between.

Main Set

12 mins. @ FTP/LT, including 3 x 20 sec. standing (out of saddle)

2 mins. recovery

2 mins. @ AE – start and finish standing (out of saddle)

2 mins. recovery

5 x 35 sec. @ AE – start and finish standing (out of saddle)

1 min. recovery

Ride aerobically until you have 25 mins. left in the workout and then repeat this main set.

Part 2: Run 10 miles

Warm-up

10 mins. – Find your form and rhythm

Main Set

5 x 35 sec. @ AE

7 min. @ LT

Rest 1 min.

Run aerobically until you have 25 mins. Left in the workout and then repeat this main set.

Cool-down

Easy jog as needed.

Beginner Workout

Part 1: Bike 70 mins.

Warm-up

10 mins. Including 4 x 30 sec. building effort with each repeat, rest 30 sec. between.

Main Set

7 mins. @ FTP/LT

90 sec. recovery

80 sec. @ AE – first and last 20 sec. standing (out of saddle)

90 sec. recovery

2 x 35 sec. @ AE in lower gear – 90 sec. recovery between each.

Ride aerobically until you have 25 mins. left in the workout and repeat the set above.

Part 2: Run ~7 miles

Warm-up

10 mins.

Main Set

2 x 2.5 mins. @ LT – rest 2 mins. between each

5 x 25 sec. @ AE – rest 1 min. between each

Run aerobically until you have 25 mins. left in the workout and repeat the set above.

Cool-down

Easy jog as needed.

Notes on how to use speed or heart rate in these workouts instead of power:

Experienced athlete – bike: Use your best estimate for a 40-minute time trial. This is typically faster than FTP or LT, so deduct 5% from your number. For example, a 40-minute TT = 200 watts minus 5% = 10 watts, so your FTP/LT = 190 watts.

If you don’t have a power meter, you can also use speed as a measure of intensity, using your average speed for a 40-minute TT—or heart rate, using average heart rate for the final 15 minutes of a 40-mile TT.

Experienced athlete – run: Use your 10K time for LT. If your time is 45 minutes or faster, add 3% to your time for LT. If your run is over 50 minutes use this pace as your LT.

Developing athlete – bike and run: Use your best estimate for a 20-minute time trial and add 5%. Using watts or speed will be your determinate for the remaining workouts. If you’re using a heart rate monitor and the test is done in mild conditions (under 70 F degrees / 21C and under 70% humidity) use the final 10 minutes and take your average heart rate. If you just want to use RPE (Rate of Perceived Exertion) then aim for 7/10.

About Your Coach: Dave Scott is a master coach and six-time Ironman world champion who became the first person to be inducted into the Ironman Hall of Fame. He has coached scores of pro and age-group athletes to PRs and podiums based on his decades of training and racing experience.