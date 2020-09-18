Hawaii From Home: Brick Workout #5

Join us for Hawaii From Home—one week, 140.6 miles. Swag, prizes, training tips from coaches, bragging rights. Get all of the details at triathlete.com/hawaiifromhome. Each week we’ll be providing five key workouts (one swim, one bike, one run, one brick, and one strength) that you can work into your overall training plan.

Welcome to your Week 5 workout—it’s a tough one! It’s during this week and next week that we really want to bank some solid high intensity work. Unlike the previous workouts, this one is a traditional bike-run brick. The total time spent working at your lactate threshold/FTP has increased on the run and bike segments. The HIIT (high intensity interval training) segments include one longer repeat. Recognize that the greatest benefit is to maintain a strong effort on the HIIT segments. If you need to slow down on the easier segments then back off so you’re mentally and physically ready for the next HIIT block.

If you are doing this session outside and the humidity and heat index are quite high, take a longer rest interval between repeats so you can rebound for the next one. Enjoy it—and be sure to tax yourself over the next two weeks!

There are two workouts below, one for the more advanced/seasoned athlete and another for a more novice athlete. As with the previous workouts, this week’s session combines several segments at Functional Threshold Power (FTP) or Lactate Threshold (LT) on the bike and LT on the run. If you know your FTP, dial this in on the suggested segments. If you have no idea, you’ll see some notes below on how to use speed or heart rate instead.

Advanced Workout

Part 1: BIKE

Approx. 90 min.

Warm-up

15 min. And at the 9-min. Mark include 5 x 20. Sec. standing (out of saddle), followed by a 20-sec. Rest interval after each. Progress the intensity from 1 through 5 on each of these.

Main Set

2 x 4.5 min. @ FTP/LT with 90 sec. Rest interval between – do the final 30 sec. Of each interval standing (out of saddle)

2 min. @ AE seated, rest 1 min.

4 x 35 sec.@ AE, standing, in big gear. Rest 1 min.

Upon completion of the above, hold aerobic zone or lower with 50% in a lower gear and 50% in your time trial gear. Maintain this level for 15 minutes. Repeat the entire FTP and AE set.

Go back to your aerobic zone and finish the bike segment with 1 x 4.5 min. @ FTP.

Cool-down

5 min. easy riding and get ready for the Run!

Part 2: RUN

Approx. 9 miles

Warm-up

5 min. smooth running

Main Set

4 x 40 sec. @ AE, rest interval 1 min.



2 x 2.5 min. @ LT, rest interval 30 sec.

Upon completion of the above, hold aerobic effort (or lower) for 15 min.



Repeat the AE and LT set

Upon completion of the above, go easy until you have about 8 minutes left in the workout and then hold 2.5 min. @ LT effort. Run easy/cool-down for the remaining time/distance.

Beginner Workout

Part 1: Bike 70 min.

Warm-up

10 min. Smooth riding

Main Set

2 x 2.5 min. @ FTP/ LT – final 20 sec. Standing (out of saddle); rest 90 sec. between.

75 sec. @ AE – seated with the final 15 sec. standing in a bigger gear +

25 sec. in time trial gear

Cruise easy for 15 min. and repeat the set above. With 8 minutes left in the workout include 1 x 2.5 minutes @ FTP effort.

Part 2: Run 6.2 miles

Warm-up

10 min.

2 x 2’ @ FTP, rest 1 min.

2 x 30 sec. @ AE, rest interval 1 min.

Aerobic pace or cruise until 12 minutes left in the workout and repeat the above set.

Cool-down

Run easy for the remainder of the workout.

*****

Notes on how to use speed or heart rate in these workouts instead of power:

Experienced athlete – bike: Use your best estimate for a 40-minute time trial. This is typically faster than FTP or LT, so deduct 5% from your number. For example, a 40-minute TT = 200 watts minus 5% = 10 watts, so your FTP/LT = 190 watts.

If you don’t have a power meter, you can also use speed as a measure of intensity, using your average speed for a 40-minute TT—or heart rate, using average heart rate for the final 15 minutes of a 40-mile TT.

Experienced athlete – run: Use your 10K time for LT. If your time is 45 minutes or faster, add 3% to your time for LT. If your run is over 50 minutes use this pace as your LT.

Developing athlete – bike and run: Use your best estimate for a 20-minute time trial and add 5%. Using watts or speed will be your determinate for the remaining workouts. If you’re using a heart rate monitor and the test is done in mild conditions (under 70 F degrees / 21C and under 70% humidity) use the final 10 minutes and take your average heart rate. If you just want to use RPE (Rate of Perceived Exertion) then aim for 7/10.

About Your Coach: Dave Scott is a master coach and six-time Ironman world champion who became the first person to be inducted into the Ironman Hall of Fame. He has coached scores of pro and age-group athletes to PRs and podiums based on his decades of training and racing experience. He writes a free newsletter twice monthly which covers a range of topics including training, aging, and diet—you can sign up for the next issue here. You can find out more about his Dave Scott Tri Club here and his training camps and clinics here.