Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Ever done a frog set in a swim workout before? You’re in for a treat! This session from coach Sara McLarty, which builds complementary skills for swimming through “frog” drills, recruits the muscles in your forearms and upper back. This workout pairs frog drills with alternating kickboard sets, making it perfect for a social workout because you can chat with your lane mates as you move down the pool. Call your training buddies and tell them to meet you at the pool with their favorite kickboard – it’s time to get your weekend started off right.

Frog Drill for Swimming:

Sit on a kickboard between your legs, and use your arms to move forward. Use a breaststroke pulling motion.

Weekend Swim Workout: Frog Sets

A:

200 swim/100 drill/200 pull/100 IM drill

20×50 on :50

Timed 15-minute swim (Record how many laps completed)

10×25 (alternating kick and frog)

2×400 pull w/ 30 sec rest (200 build/200 strong)

200 cool-down (50 kick/50 frog/100 swim)

*4000 Total*

RELATED: 7 Awkward (But Useful!) Swim Drills

B:

200 swim/100 drill/200 pull/100 drill

16×50 on :60

Timed 15-minute swim (Record how many laps completed)

10×25 (alternating kick and frog)

400 pull w/ 30 sec rest (200 build/200 strong)

200 cool-down (50 kick/50 frog/100 swim)

*3300 Total*

RELATED: In Defense of Swim Drills

C:

200 swim/100 drill/200 pull/100 drill

8×50 w/ 15 sec rest

Timed 15-minute swim (Record how many laps completed)

6×25 (alternating kick and frog)

300 pull w/ 30 sec rest (200 build/200 strong)

200 cool-down (50 kick/50 frog/100 swim)

*2200 Total*