Do Something Streak, Day 4: Triathlete Zwift Ride with Laura Siddall

Day 4 of our Do Something Streak is the workout that we’ll be following on our Triathlete Zwift Ride today at 9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET with pro triathlete Laura Siddall. And if you’re reading this before the ride starts then please feel free to join us and sign up here.

This is a one-hour ride (with another option for those looking for a shorter alternative) designed for the trainer, ideally done on a triathlon (time trial) bike, but any bike will work.

After a 14-minute warm-up, all done at high cadence (90+ RPM), you’ll begin the main set, which is two rounds of five minutes at sweetspot power into eight minutes as 20 seconds fast, 40 seconds easy. Ride easy for 10 minutes between the two rounds of the main set. You’ll then wrap it all up with a 10-minute high cadence cool-down.

For those not riding with power, sweetspot equates to approximately RPE (Rate of Perceived Exertion) 7-8/10.

If you’re looking for a shorter workout (~30 minutes), then just hit one round for the main set. Keep the warm-up at 10 minutes and spin easy for a few minutes at the end to cool down.

Not signed up yet for our January challenge? You can still be a part of the Do Something Streak. Just do something (anything!) for 30 minutes for 30 days. Sign up for the Do Something Streak and be entered to win three great prizes. Prizes will be picked at random a week in, halfway through, and at the end of the streak. Do something!

Warm-up

14 min. high cadence riding (90+ RPM)

Main set

2 rounds of:

5 min. @ sweetspot (RPE 7-8/10) into 8 x 20 sec. fast/40 sec. easy

10 min. easy between rounds 1 and 2

If riding TT bike, focus on TT position during main set. Use the cadence that best suits your optimal power output.

Cool-down

10 min. easy spin

Looking for a shorter workout? Cut the warm-up to 10 min. Do 1 x round for the main set. Ride easy to 30 min.