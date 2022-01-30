Do Something Streak, Day 30: Let’s Get Crazy

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

It’s the last day of our Do Something Streak. You did it! Thirty days of at least 30 minutes of activity—anything you want—to streak doing something. And to get the year moving.

(And if you didn’t do the last 30 days with us, don’t worry. You can always start your streak any time you want and there’s a full 30 days of workout suggestions if you need inspiration. Or do your own thing; just do something!)

For our last day, we’re looking to combine all the things. If you live somewhere warm, we highly recommend getting some friends together and getting in some swimrun practice. There’s nothing like running around a lake, lagoon, or beach in a wetsuit or swimming in your shoes.

But if you don’t live somewhere warm, then we’re going to offer you a few combo workout suggestions. While we’ve seen Olympians bring their bike trainer to the pool to practice transitions, we won’t go that far. Here are some bike-strength, swim-strength, run-strength workout options; probably pick just one. All of these workouts are tabata style: 20 seconds hard, 10 seconds easy for four minutes, and then we take a break before the next round.

Swim-Strength

Note: Use caution on wet or icy pool decks.

Warmup

400y of easy choice swimming, build the last 100y

8x25y as 2x [25 easy, 25 build, 25 easy, 25 fast]

Main sets

8x [20 strokes hard, 10 strokes easy]

Finish swim to the wall and recover for 1-2 minutes

8x deck-ups (pull yourself out of the pool, stand up, jump back in)

Finish and climb back out and recover for 1-2 minutes

2x

20 seconds of push-ups on deck, 10 seconds recovery

20 seconds of flutter kicks on your back, 10 seconds recovery

20 seconds plank, 10 seconds recovery

20 seconds X-crunch-up, 10 seconds recovery

Jump back in, 100y easy

8x [20 seconds treading water, 10 seconds rest]

100y easy

8x [25 hard, deck-up to get out of the water, one push-up on deck, jump back in]

Cooldown

200y mixed stroke

Bike-Core

Best done indoor on a trainer

Warmup

10 minutes, start easy and build each two minutes

8x [20 seconds spin-up to peak effort and cadence, 10 seconds easy]

2 minutes recovery

Main sets

8x [20 seconds hard, 10 seconds recovery]

2 minutes easy and then jump off bike

2x

20 seconds of push-ups, 10 seconds recovery

20 seconds of flutter kicks on your back, 10 seconds recovery

20 seconds X-crunch-up, 10 seconds recovery

20 seconds of squats, 10 seconds recovery

Back on bike and 2 minutes easy spin

8x [20 seconds hard, 10 seconds recovery]

2 minutes easy and then jump off bike

2x

20 seconds of bicycle crunches, 10 seconds recovery

20 seconds of lunges, 10 seconds recovery

20 seconds of squats, 10 seconds recovery

20 seconds of push-ups, 10 seconds recovery

Cooldown

5-10 minutes easy spin

Run-Strength

If running on icy or snowy surfaces, use caution on pick-ups. You can also use a treadmill and perform the exercises to the side of the treadmill; when resting, straddle the treadmill with both legs.

Warmup

10 minutes, start as easy jog and build each two minutes

8x strides

Main set

8x [20 seconds hard uphill, 10 seconds easy]

Jog back down to start + two minutes easy jog

2x

20 seconds of squat jumps, 10 seconds recover

20 seconds of lunges, 10 seconds recover

20 seconds of burpees, 10 seconds recover

20 seconds of high skips, 10 seconds recover

Two minutes easy jog

8x[20 seconds hard uphill, 10 seconds easy]

Jog back down to start + two minutes easy jog

2x

20 seconds of mountain climbers, 10 seconds recover

20 seconds of plank reach-throughs, 10 seconds recover

20 seconds of burpees, 10 seconds recover

20 seconds of jump for height, 10 seconds recover

Cooldown

10 minutes easy jog