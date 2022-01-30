Do Something Streak, Day 30: Let’s Get Crazy
Swim, bike, run, core combo sessions to pick from.
It’s the last day of our Do Something Streak. You did it! Thirty days of at least 30 minutes of activity—anything you want—to streak doing something. And to get the year moving.
(And if you didn’t do the last 30 days with us, don’t worry. You can always start your streak any time you want and there’s a full 30 days of workout suggestions if you need inspiration. Or do your own thing; just do something!)
For our last day, we’re looking to combine all the things. If you live somewhere warm, we highly recommend getting some friends together and getting in some swimrun practice. There’s nothing like running around a lake, lagoon, or beach in a wetsuit or swimming in your shoes.
But if you don’t live somewhere warm, then we’re going to offer you a few combo workout suggestions. While we’ve seen Olympians bring their bike trainer to the pool to practice transitions, we won’t go that far. Here are some bike-strength, swim-strength, run-strength workout options; probably pick just one. All of these workouts are tabata style: 20 seconds hard, 10 seconds easy for four minutes, and then we take a break before the next round.
Swim-Strength
Note: Use caution on wet or icy pool decks.
Warmup
400y of easy choice swimming, build the last 100y
8x25y as 2x [25 easy, 25 build, 25 easy, 25 fast]
Main sets
8x [20 strokes hard, 10 strokes easy]
Finish swim to the wall and recover for 1-2 minutes
8x deck-ups (pull yourself out of the pool, stand up, jump back in)
Finish and climb back out and recover for 1-2 minutes
2x
20 seconds of push-ups on deck, 10 seconds recovery
20 seconds of flutter kicks on your back, 10 seconds recovery
20 seconds plank, 10 seconds recovery
20 seconds X-crunch-up, 10 seconds recovery
Jump back in, 100y easy
8x [20 seconds treading water, 10 seconds rest]
100y easy
8x [25 hard, deck-up to get out of the water, one push-up on deck, jump back in]
Cooldown
200y mixed stroke
Bike-Core
Best done indoor on a trainer
Warmup
10 minutes, start easy and build each two minutes
8x [20 seconds spin-up to peak effort and cadence, 10 seconds easy]
2 minutes recovery
Main sets
8x [20 seconds hard, 10 seconds recovery]
2 minutes easy and then jump off bike
2x
20 seconds of push-ups, 10 seconds recovery
20 seconds of flutter kicks on your back, 10 seconds recovery
20 seconds X-crunch-up, 10 seconds recovery
20 seconds of squats, 10 seconds recovery
Back on bike and 2 minutes easy spin
8x [20 seconds hard, 10 seconds recovery]
2 minutes easy and then jump off bike
2x
20 seconds of bicycle crunches, 10 seconds recovery
20 seconds of lunges, 10 seconds recovery
20 seconds of squats, 10 seconds recovery
20 seconds of push-ups, 10 seconds recovery
Cooldown
5-10 minutes easy spin
Run-Strength
If running on icy or snowy surfaces, use caution on pick-ups. You can also use a treadmill and perform the exercises to the side of the treadmill; when resting, straddle the treadmill with both legs.
Warmup
10 minutes, start as easy jog and build each two minutes
8x strides
Main set
8x [20 seconds hard uphill, 10 seconds easy]
Jog back down to start + two minutes easy jog
2x
20 seconds of squat jumps, 10 seconds recover
20 seconds of lunges, 10 seconds recover
20 seconds of burpees, 10 seconds recover
20 seconds of high skips, 10 seconds recover
Two minutes easy jog
8x[20 seconds hard uphill, 10 seconds easy]
Jog back down to start + two minutes easy jog
2x
20 seconds of mountain climbers, 10 seconds recover
20 seconds of plank reach-throughs, 10 seconds recover
20 seconds of burpees, 10 seconds recover
20 seconds of jump for height, 10 seconds recover
Cooldown
10 minutes easy jog