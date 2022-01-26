For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

It’s Day 26 of the Do Something Streak—the finish line is almost in sight!—and today’s workout features a great combination of strength and stability work, which is perfect for this time of year.

This workout comes from coach Marilyn Chychota who, like many endurance coaches, believes the off-season is the ideal time to spend a little longer in the gym, building foundations for the season ahead by improving your postural strength, stability and core. This is all key for injury prevention, too. Chychota recommends that you do this workout for six to 12 weeks, twice a week, leaving 72 hours between each session.

Be sure to warm up before getting started with this workout. This could be 10 minutes of cardio or 10-15 minutes of mobility work, such as foam rolling. The main set involves four sets of 10 reps, unless otherwise stated.

Do Something Streak, Day 26: Strength + Stability Workout

Warm-up

10 min. cardio and/or 10-15 min. mobility/foam rolling

Main set

4 sets of 10 reps throughout, unless otherwise stated:

Monster walks with a band (video)

Lunge Matrix: forward lunge, lateral lunge, reverse lunge (video)

Single-legged calf raises

4 x 45 sec. planks

Swiss ball pass (back and forth with partner or against a wall if solo)

Seated rows

Lat pull downs

Chest press

Single-legged RDL (Romanian Deadlift) (video)

Squats

Cool-down

Light stretching or 10 min. spin if time allows