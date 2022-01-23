Do Something Streak, Day 23: Strength Running

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

What’s the saying? There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes. We’re not sure we quite believe that, but we do believe that warm gear can get you pretty far—especially when it comes to running.

Today’s weekend Do Something Streak adventure encourages you to get outside. The extra benefit of running in snow (or sand or mud) is that it adds a strength element to your endurance and aerobic workout, and this is a great time of year to work on all those things.

Now, if you’ve got snowshoes, then we highly recommend getting them out for today’s snowshoe adventure. Snowshoe running is an exceptionally challenging and fun workout. Check out: How to Get Started Snowshoe Running

If you don’t have snowshoes, no problem. In most places, you can run on even a few inches of snow with just regular shoes—though we would recommend Yaktrax. And if you don’t have snow, then you can get a similar kind of strength running experience with beach or sand running.

Not signed up yet for our January challenge? You can still be a part of the Do Something Streak. Just do something (anything!) for 30 minutes for 30 days. Sign up for the Do Something Streak and be entered to win one of our great prizes. Prizes will be picked at random a week in, halfway through, and at the end of the streak. Do something!

Snowshoe Run

Warm-up

Start with an easy 10-15 min. walk to get comfortable with the snow and the feeling of snowshoes, build to a jog by the end

Main set

5x [1 min. run, 1 min. walk] – build the effort on each run

5x [2 min. run, 1 min. walk] – build the effort on each run

5x [30 sec. run at best effort, 90 sec. walk]

Cooldown

5-10 min. jog, slowing to walk. Then get warm clothes on quickly so you don’t get cold and enjoy a hot chocolate or hot toddy!

Run Alternative

If you don’t have snow, that’s OK! You can still do the above workout and get the same effect with a beach or sand run (or, in a slightly different way, mud!). Focus on maintaining your form and don’t overdo it. Check out: Everything you need to know about sand running.