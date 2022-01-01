Do Something Streak, Day 1: New Year, New Whew Run Workout

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

It’s the first day of 2022, and what better way to celebrate putting 2021 (far) into your rear-view mirror than by embarking on the beginning of our Do Something Streak. We’ve put together a 30-day challenge that demands only one thing: Freakin’ do something!

All you have to do is any activity for 30 minutes or more for 30 days during the month of January—anything. Check out more details here, and be sure to sign up for the challenge to win prizes, get daily emailed workout suggestions, and more!

For the first day of the streak, your workout is a 2022-themed fartlek we’ve dubbed the “New Year, New Whew” run after that clichéd “New Year, New You” phrase that sometimes gets tossed around in the first week of January each year.

The key to this workout is going by feel. If you haven’t been running much (or at all), feel free to only do the first ten rounds, just picking up the pace ever so slightly from the first interval to the second. If you’ve been running a good bit, then this is a chance to inject a little dose of speed into your base training—but don’t go too hard, this is meant only as a way to awaken your legs, not test them.

Read on for the details of this hangover-curing first step on your path towards Do Something Streak greatness. Share how it goes with us on social using #dosomethingstreak.

Not signed up yet for our January challenge? You can still be a part of the Do Something Streak. Just do something (anything!) for 30 minutes for 30 days. Sign up for the Do Something Streak and be entered to win three great prizes. Prizes will be picked at random a week in, halfway through, and at the end of the streak. Do something!

New Year, New Whew Run Workout

Warm-up

9 minutes as: 5 minutes easy, 4 minutes at a Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE) of 4 out of 10

3 x 2 minutes build from RPE of 4/10 to 6/10; after the last build, you should feel ready to run well—if not, do one more build

Main set

20 x 22 (See what we did there?) as:

5 rounds of 22 seconds at 4/10, 38 seconds at 5/10

5 rounds of 22 seconds at EZ, 38 seconds at 6/10

5 rounds of 22 seconds at 7/10, 1:38 at 4/10

5 rounds of 22 seconds at 8/10, 1:38 EZ jog or walk

Cool-down

10-15min. easy jog