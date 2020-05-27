Challenge Run Workout #4: Anaerobic Speed 300s, 200s

This week’s workout comes once again from Olympian, former collegiate runner, and elite-level coach Ryan Bolton. The workout below is a variation on the same workouts that can be found in his new book, The Triathlete Guide to Sprint and Olympic Triathlon Racing. For more sessions like this, along with full 16-week short-course training plans from beginner to elite, check out his book, available now from VeloPress.

This week’s workout is a fine-tuning session that has more speed, intensity, and recovery than last week’s fartlek run. This workout should be quite difficult and will require appropriate recovery afterwards. The goal here is to sharpen up your speed and raise your aerobic threshold one last little notch before your time trial at the end of the challenge.

The 200s in this interval session should be almost an all-out effort, but only within the context of maintaining good form; think smooth, but fast.

Anaerobic Speed 300s, 200s

Beginner

Warm-Up:

20 minutes easy, then 8x strides up to race pace

Main Set:

8 x

(1 x 300 at 30 seconds per mile faster than projected 10K pace, :45 standing/walking/stretching rest

1 x 200 at 90% of all-out effort, 2:00 standing/walking/stretching rest)

Cool-Down:

15 minutes easy

Advanced

Warm-Up:

20 minutes easy, then 8x strides up to race pace

Main Set:

10 x

(1 x 300 at 30 seconds per mile faster than projected 10K pace, :45 standing/walking/stretching rest

1 x 200 at 90% of all-out effort, 2:00 standing/walking/stretching rest)

Cool-Down:

10 minutes easy