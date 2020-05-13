Challenge Run Workout #2: 6-Minute Threshold Repeats With 200s

This week’s workout comes once again from Olympian, former collegiate runner, and elite-level coach Ryan Bolton. The workout below is a variation on the same workouts that can be found in his new book, The Triathlete Guide to Sprint and Olympic Triathlon Racing. For more sessions like this, along with full 16-week short-course training plans from beginner to elite, check out his book, available now from VeloPress.

This week’s workout is a definite ramp up in intensity from last week’s build run. The mixture of long repeats at race pace with medium rest and the fast repeats with relatively longer recovery will help build your aerobic capacity and prevent the dreaded plateau that some triathletes might be experiencing with no races for the immediate future.

If you haven’t done any intervals yet so far this spring, now’s the perfect time to throw in these moderately intense repeats that aren’t as serious as a full-blown track workout. Stay in control and watch your form during the first set, and don’t be afraid to push yourself in the second set—it’s supposed to be hard!

6-Minute Threshold Repeats With 200s

Beginner

Warm-Up:

15 minutes easy

Main Set:

4 x

(6-minute repeats at projected 10K race pace, steady and strong

2 minutes easy jog and let the heart rate get to below at least 120 bpm)

4-minute rest

4 x

(200 meters very fast effort, maintain form and keep it in control

2:00 standing/walking recovery)

Cool-Down:

5 minutes easy

Advanced

Warm-Up:

20 minutes easy

Main Set:

6 x

(6-minute repeats at projected 10K race pace, steady and strong

2 minutes easy jog and let the heart rate get to below at least 120 bpm)

4-minute rest

4 x

(200 meters very fast effort, maintain form and keep it in control

2:00 standing/walking recovery)

Cool-Down:

5 minutes easy