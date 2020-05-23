Challenge Brick Workout #3: 10/10/10

Brick workouts are always a key part of preparing for any triathlon race or challenge—and this third workout from coach and six-time Ironman world champion Mark Allen will keep you on track for success in our virtual challenge on May 29/30.

As a coach to scores of age-group and professional triathletes, Allen knows how to train athletes for optimal results. He says: “Each of these brick workouts is designed to help you be ready for an Olympic distance race or virtual challenge. This week’s session is slightly shorter overall but really pushes the pace on the run. This should help you to sustain a very solid effort in your race.”

The bike workout is 45 minutes and the run is 25 minutes for a total time of 70 minutes. Be sure to warm up well and transition to running as smoothly and as quickly as possible.

Allen typically prescribes workouts by heart rate zones, with zones and correlating RPE (rate of perceived exertion) as follows:

Z1: 50-60% of maximum heart rate, RPE 4/10

Z2: 60-70% of maximum heart rate, RPE 5-6/10

Z3: 70-80% of maximum heart rate, RPE 7/10

Z4: 80-90% maximum heart rate, RPE 8-9/10

Z5: 90-100% maximum heart rate, RPE 10/10

Brick Workout #3

Bike:

Warm up 10 min., building into the top end of zone 2

—

3 x 10 min. continuous riding as:

#1: 10 min. @ lower zone 3

#2: 10 min. @ higher zone 3

#3: 10 min. @ low-mid zone 4

—

Bike cooldown 5 min. steady, lower zone 3

—

Brick Run:

5 min. Building effort to 10K Olympic distance run pace in the final minute.

Straight into:

5 x 2 min. @ 5K sprint distance run pace with 1 min. steady recovery after each 2 min. interval

—

Run cooldown 5 min. easy