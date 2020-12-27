Benchmark A Better You: Week 5 Strength Workouts

Welcome to Week 5 of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. With the final benchmark test approaching fast, we hope you’ve been enjoying the workouts and you’re ready to see all the improvements you’ve made. Remember to repeat the three benchmark tests (from Week 1) at the end of this week to see how much you’ve improved your balance, core, and mobility over the past five weeks. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed this Week 5 workout to help make sure you really see the gains.
The Week 5 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #5
Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
|1 Round
|Reps
|Video
|Mid Foot/Big Toe Mobility
|x10 each
|Link
|Mobility Sequence
|x3-5 each
|Link
|Cat/Cow
|x10 total
|Link
|Low Lunge with Rotation
|x3-5 each
|Link
|3 Rounds
|Reps
|Video
|Cross Body Reach
|x5 each side
|Link
|Single Leg Romanian Deadlift to Press
|x10 total
|Link
|Lateral Lunge Mobility
|x10 total
|Link
|3 Rounds
|Reps
|Video
|Toe Touch Squat
|x5
|Link
|Goblet Squat
|x10
|Link
|3 Rounds
|Reps
|Video
|Plank Series
|x10/3/10
|Link
|Standing Hydrants
|x15
|Link
|Scapular Press & Sweep
|x10
|Link
|Lateral Plank with Adductors
|x20-30 sec. each
|Link
|3 Rounds
|Reps
|Video
|Ankle Inversion/Eversion
|x20 total
|Link
|Eyes Closed Sway
|x10 total
|Link
|Single Leg Balance
|x20 sec. each
|Link
|Alternating T’s
|x10 each
|Link