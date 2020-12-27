Benchmark A Better You: Week 5 Strength Workouts

Welcome to Week 5 of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. With the final benchmark test approaching fast, we hope you’ve been enjoying the workouts and you’re ready to see all the improvements you’ve made. Remember to repeat the three benchmark tests (from Week 1) at the end of this week to see how much you’ve improved your balance, core, and mobility over the past five weeks. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed this Week 5 workout to help make sure you really see the gains.

The Week 5 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #5

Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

1 Round Reps Video Mid Foot/Big Toe Mobility x10 each Link Mobility Sequence x3-5 each Link Cat/Cow x10 total Link Low Lunge with Rotation x3-5 each Link

3 Rounds Reps Video Cross Body Reach x5 each side Link Single Leg Romanian Deadlift to Press x10 total Link Lateral Lunge Mobility x10 total Link

3 Rounds Reps Video Toe Touch Squat x5 Link Goblet Squat x10 Link

3 Rounds Reps Video Plank Series x10/3/10 Link Standing Hydrants x15 Link Scapular Press & Sweep x10 Link Lateral Plank with Adductors x20-30 sec. each Link