Benchmark A Better You: Week 4 Strength Workouts

Welcome to the fourth week of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. With the finish line just around the corner and the final benchmark tests coming up (at the end of the month), we hope you’ve been enjoying the workouts and you’re starting to reap some of the rewards. Remember that you’ll be repeating the three benchmark tests (from Week 1) at the end of the challenge to see how much you’ve improved your balance, core, and mobility. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed this Week 4 workout to keep you right on track.

The Week 4 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #4

Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

1 Round Reps Video Mid Foot/Big Toe Mobility x10 each Link T Spine Extension 3 x 3 Link Couch Stretch 1 min. Link Splits x5 Link Passive/Active Shoulder x15 sec. hold x10 Link Low Lunge w/Rotation x5 each move Link

3 Rounds Reps Video Cross Body Reach x5 each side Link SLRDL w/Row x10 total Link

3 Rounds Reps Video Toe Touch Squat x5 Link RNT Flexion Squat x10 Link

3 Rounds Reps Video Stir the Pot 3×3 Link Hip Drive x15 Link Rear Band Pulls x15 Link Frontal Plane Hip Hinge x10 each Link Lateral Plank w/Adductors x20-30 sec. each Link