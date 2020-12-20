Santa Hat - Happy Holidays!
Benchmark A Better You: Week 4 Strength Workouts

Here’s the Week 4 workout from strength coach Kevin Purvis to help keep you on track with your balance, core, and mobility work.

Welcome to the fourth week of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. With the finish line just around the corner and the final benchmark tests coming up (at the end of the month), we hope you’ve been enjoying the workouts and you’re starting to reap some of the rewards. Remember that you’ll be repeating the three benchmark tests (from Week 1) at the end of the challenge to see how much you’ve improved your balance, core, and mobility. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed this Week 4 workout to keep you right on track. 

The Week 4 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds. 

Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #4

Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

1 Round Reps Video
Mid Foot/Big Toe Mobility x10 each Link
T Spine Extension 3 x 3 Link
Couch Stretch 1 min. Link
Splits x5 Link
Passive/Active Shoulder x15 sec. hold x10 Link
Low Lunge w/Rotation x5 each move Link
3 Rounds Reps Video
Cross Body Reach x5 each side Link
SLRDL w/Row x10 total Link
3 Rounds Reps Video
Toe Touch Squat x5 Link
RNT Flexion Squat x10 Link
3 Rounds Reps Video
Stir the Pot 3×3 Link
Hip Drive x15 Link
Rear Band Pulls x15 Link
Frontal Plane Hip Hinge x10 each Link
Lateral Plank w/Adductors x20-30 sec. each Link
3 Rounds Reps Video
Ankle Dorsi Flex x12-21 Total Link
Arch Strength x10 Squats
x5 Lunge Steps		 Link
4 Point Ankle Control x4 Trips each Link
Frontal Plane Hip Hinge x10 each Link

