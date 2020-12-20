Benchmark A Better You: Week 4 Strength Workouts

Welcome to the fourth week of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. With the finish line just around the corner and the final benchmark tests coming up (at the end of the month), we hope you’ve been enjoying the workouts and you’re starting to reap some of the rewards. Remember that you’ll be repeating the three benchmark tests (from Week 1) at the end of the challenge to see how much you’ve improved your balance, core, and mobility. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed this Week 4 workout to keep you right on track.
The Week 4 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #4
Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
|1 Round
|Reps
|Video
|Mid Foot/Big Toe Mobility
|x10 each
|Link
|T Spine Extension
|3 x 3
|Link
|Couch Stretch
|1 min.
|Link
|Splits
|x5
|Link
|Passive/Active Shoulder
|x15 sec. hold x10
|Link
|Low Lunge w/Rotation
|x5 each move
|Link
|3 Rounds
|Reps
|Video
|Cross Body Reach
|x5 each side
|Link
|SLRDL w/Row
|x10 total
|Link
|3 Rounds
|Reps
|Video
|Toe Touch Squat
|x5
|Link
|RNT Flexion Squat
|x10
|Link
|3 Rounds
|Reps
|Video
|Stir the Pot
|3×3
|Link
|Hip Drive
|x15
|Link
|Rear Band Pulls
|x15
|Link
|Frontal Plane Hip Hinge
|x10 each
|Link
|Lateral Plank w/Adductors
|x20-30 sec. each
|Link
|3 Rounds
|Reps
|Video
|Ankle Dorsi Flex
|x12-21 Total
|Link
|Arch Strength
|x10 Squats
x5 Lunge Steps
|Link
|4 Point Ankle Control
|x4 Trips each
|Link
|Frontal Plane Hip Hinge
|x10 each
|Link