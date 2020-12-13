Benchmark A Better You: Week 3 Strength Workouts

Welcome to the third week of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. As we reach the midpoint of this challenge, hopefully you’re starting to see (and feel) some gains. Remember that you’ll be repeating the three benchmark tests (from Week 1) at the end of the challenge to see how much you’ve improved your balance, core, and mobility. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed this Week 3 workout to keep you right on track.

The Week 3 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

1 Round of Exercises Reps Video Mid Foot/Ankle/Big Toe x10 each Link T Spine Extension 3 x 3 Link Couch Stretch 1 min. Link Hamstring Band 1 min. Link Splits 1 min. Link Passive/Active Shoulder 1 min. Link Low Lunge w/Rotation 1 min. Link

3 Rounds of Exercises Reps Video Single Leg Bridge x10 each side Link Roll Out w/Leg Lift x10 total Link Prone Ws X15 Link Run Primer x10 each side Link Dynamic Lateral Plank x10 each side Link