Benchmark A Better You: Week 3 Strength Workouts
Here’s the Week 3 workout from strength coach Kevin Purvis to help you keep improving your balance, core, and mobility.
Welcome to the third week of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. As we reach the midpoint of this challenge, hopefully you’re starting to see (and feel) some gains. Remember that you’ll be repeating the three benchmark tests (from Week 1) at the end of the challenge to see how much you’ve improved your balance, core, and mobility. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed this Week 3 workout to keep you right on track.
The Week 3 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
|1 Round of Exercises
|Reps
|Video
|Mid Foot/Ankle/Big Toe
|x10 each
|Link
|T Spine Extension
|3 x 3
|Link
|Couch Stretch
|1 min.
|Link
|Hamstring Band
|1 min.
|Link
|Splits
|1 min.
|Link
|Passive/Active Shoulder
|1 min.
|Link
|Low Lunge w/Rotation
|1 min.
|Link
|3 Rounds of Exercises
|Reps
|Video
|Single Leg Bridge
|x10 each side
|Link
|Roll Out w/Leg Lift
|x10 total
|Link
|Prone Ws
|X15
|Link
|Run Primer
|x10 each side
|Link
|Dynamic Lateral Plank
|x10 each side
|Link
|3 Rounds of Exercises
|Reps
|Video
|Short Foot Posture
|x10
|Link
|Aeroplanes
|x10 each side
|Link
|Hip Screws
|x10
|Link