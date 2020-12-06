Benchmark a Better You: Week 2 Strength Workouts

Welcome to the second week of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. Hopefully by now you’ve successfully carried out the three benchmark tests across balance, core, and mobility—and you’re pumped to get into the week two workout. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed these five weeks of workouts so that by the time you reach the fifth and final week (right around New Year’s), you’ll have improved across all three areas when you repeat each of the benchmark tests.

The Week 2 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #2

Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

1 Round of Exercises Reps Video Mid Foot/Ankle/Big Toe x10 each Link Cat/Cow x10 each Link Thoracic Rotation x5 each Link ½ Knee Quad/Shoulder x5 each Link Band Hamstring x10 each Link Band Shoulder Mobility 5 reps of 15 seconds Link

3 Rounds of Exercises Reps Video Frog Bridge 4x 10 second holds Link Roll Out x15 Plank Link Prone Ws X12 Link X Band Steps x10 each Link Lateral Plank 20-30 seconds each Link