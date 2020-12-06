Workouts

Benchmark a Better You: Week 2 Strength Workouts

Here’s the Week 2 workout from strength coach Kevin Purvis to help improve your balance, core, and mobility.

Welcome to the second week of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. Hopefully by now you’ve successfully carried out the three benchmark tests across balance, core, and mobility—and you’re pumped to get into the week two workout. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed these five weeks of workouts so that by the time you reach the fifth and final week (right around New Year’s), you’ll have improved across all three areas when you repeat each of the benchmark tests. 

The Week 2 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds. 

Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #2

Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

1 Round of Exercises Reps Video
Mid Foot/Ankle/Big Toe x10 each Link
Cat/Cow x10 each Link
Thoracic Rotation x5 each Link
½ Knee Quad/Shoulder x5 each Link
Band Hamstring x10 each Link
Band Shoulder Mobility 5 reps of 15 seconds Link
3 Rounds of Exercises Reps Video
Frog Bridge 4x 10 second holds Link
Roll Out x15 Plank Link
Prone Ws X12 Link
X Band Steps x10 each Link
Lateral Plank 20-30 seconds each Link
3 Rounds of Exercises Reps Video
Ankle Inversion/Eversion x10-20 total Link
Sagittal/Frontal Plane Hip Hinge x12 total each Link
Hip Screws x20 steps Link

