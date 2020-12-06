Benchmark a Better You: Week 2 Strength Workouts
Here’s the Week 2 workout from strength coach Kevin Purvis to help improve your balance, core, and mobility.
Welcome to the second week of our Benchmark a Better You strength challenge. Hopefully by now you’ve successfully carried out the three benchmark tests across balance, core, and mobility—and you’re pumped to get into the week two workout. Strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis has designed these five weeks of workouts so that by the time you reach the fifth and final week (right around New Year’s), you’ll have improved across all three areas when you repeat each of the benchmark tests.
The Week 2 workout is shown below and ideally you’ll repeat this workout three times over the week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #2
Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
|1 Round of Exercises
|Reps
|Video
|Mid Foot/Ankle/Big Toe
|x10 each
|Link
|Cat/Cow
|x10 each
|Link
|Thoracic Rotation
|x5 each
|Link
|½ Knee Quad/Shoulder
|x5 each
|Link
|Band Hamstring
|x10 each
|Link
|Band Shoulder Mobility
|5 reps of 15 seconds
|Link
|3 Rounds of Exercises
|Reps
|Video
|Frog Bridge
|4x 10 second holds
|Link
|Roll Out
|x15 Plank
|Link
|Prone Ws
|X12
|Link
|X Band Steps
|x10 each
|Link
|Lateral Plank
|20-30 seconds each
|Link
|3 Rounds of Exercises
|Reps
|Video
|Ankle Inversion/Eversion
|x10-20 total
|Link
|Sagittal/Frontal Plane Hip Hinge
|x12 total each
|Link
|Hip Screws
|x20 steps
|Link