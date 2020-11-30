Workouts

Benchmark a Better You: Week 1 Strength Workouts

Here’s the first week worth of strength workouts from Kevin Purvis, which will help improve your core, balance, and mobility.

Welcome to our Benchmark a Better You challenge. This month is strength month to help you lay a strong foundation for 2021. Start by taking the benchmark tests (in core, balance, and mobility). Once you’ve tested yourself, weekly workouts from strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis will help you improve over all three of these areas over the next month. 

Ideally, you’ll repeat this workout three times throughout this first week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds. 

Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #1

Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

1 Round of Exercises Reps Video
Mid Foot Mobility x10 each Link
Ankle/Big Toe x10 each Link
Triple Hip Opener x5 each Link
Thoracic Rotation x5 each Link
Active Hamstring x10 each Link
Shoulder Mobility x15 sec 10 rep Link
3 Rounds of Exercises Reps Video
Glute Activation 4x 10 sec holds Link
Roll Out X15 tall kneeling Link
Prone As X12 Link
Band Steps X10 each Link
Lateral Plank X20-30 sec each Link
3 Rounds of Exercises Reps Video
3 Way Ankle Dorsi Flex X12-21 total Link
Frontal Plane Hip Hinge X10 total each Link
Heel Walk X20 steps Link

