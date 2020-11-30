Benchmark a Better You: Week 1 Strength Workouts

Welcome to our Benchmark a Better You challenge. This month is strength month to help you lay a strong foundation for 2021. Start by taking the benchmark tests (in core, balance, and mobility). Once you’ve tested yourself, weekly workouts from strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis will help you improve over all three of these areas over the next month.

Ideally, you’ll repeat this workout three times throughout this first week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.

Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #1

1 Round of Exercises Reps Video Mid Foot Mobility x10 each Link Ankle/Big Toe x10 each Link Triple Hip Opener x5 each Link Thoracic Rotation x5 each Link Active Hamstring x10 each Link Shoulder Mobility x15 sec 10 rep Link

3 Rounds of Exercises Reps Video Glute Activation 4x 10 sec holds Link Roll Out X15 tall kneeling Link Prone As X12 Link Band Steps X10 each Link Lateral Plank X20-30 sec each Link