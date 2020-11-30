Benchmark a Better You: Week 1 Strength Workouts
Here’s the first week worth of strength workouts from Kevin Purvis, which will help improve your core, balance, and mobility.
Welcome to our Benchmark a Better You challenge. This month is strength month to help you lay a strong foundation for 2021. Start by taking the benchmark tests (in core, balance, and mobility). Once you’ve tested yourself, weekly workouts from strength and conditioning coach Kevin Purvis will help you improve over all three of these areas over the next month.
Ideally, you’ll repeat this workout three times throughout this first week. There are demonstration videos for each exercise. Exercises that are grouped together should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
Benchmark a Better You: Strength Workout Week #1
Exercises grouped in a cell should be performed as a circuit for the prescribed number of rounds.
|1 Round of Exercises
|Reps
|Video
|Mid Foot Mobility
|x10 each
|Link
|Ankle/Big Toe
|x10 each
|Link
|Triple Hip Opener
|x5 each
|Link
|Thoracic Rotation
|x5 each
|Link
|Active Hamstring
|x10 each
|Link
|Shoulder Mobility
|x15 sec 10 rep
|Link
|3 Rounds of Exercises
|Reps
|Video
|Glute Activation
|4x 10 sec holds
|Link
|Roll Out
|X15 tall kneeling
|Link
|Prone As
|X12
|Link
|Band Steps
|X10 each
|Link
|Lateral Plank
|X20-30 sec each
|Link
|3 Rounds of Exercises
|Reps
|Video
|3 Way Ankle Dorsi Flex
|X12-21 total
|Link
|Frontal Plane Hip Hinge
|X10 total each
|Link
|Heel Walk
|X20 steps
|Link