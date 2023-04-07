Become a Member

Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: 300s And Pull Intervals

Build your endurance with sets of 300, using this workout from coach Sara McLarty.

Sara McLarty

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When it comes to establishing endurance for triathlon swimming, the Goldilocks number is 300. Whether meters or yards, swimming 300 is not too long, not too short – it’s just right. The distance exposes you to a longer period of sustained swimming than the usual 100s or 150s found in early-season workouts, gradually building your ability to go long on race day. Follow it up with shorter intervals using the pull buoy, and you’ve got a solid swim workout to prepare for any distance tri. Put it to the test this weekend with this set from coach Sara McLarty. Choose a set below that fits your current fitness levels and schedule, then dive in!

Weekend Swim Workout: 300s and Pull Intervals

A:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim
6×50 on :60 (descend stroke count 1-6)
4×300 on 5:30 (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)
4 x [50 pull on :60
100 pull on 1:30
150 pull on 2:15]
6×150 on 2:45 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)

*4400 Total*

B:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim
6×50 on 1:10 (descend stroke count 1-6)
3×300 on 6:45 (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)
3 x [50 pull on :60
100 pull on 2:00
150 pull on 3:00]
4×150 3:30 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)

*3500 Total*

C:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick
6×50 w/ :10 rest (descend stroke count 1-6)
2×300 w/ :20 rest (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)
2 x [50 pull w/ :10 rest
100 pull w/ :10 rest
150 pull w/ :10 rest]
2×150 3:30 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)

*2400 Total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

