Weekend Swim Workout: 25s With Recovery Pulls

It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and we’re all feeling a little tired. Maybe it’s a tryptophan hangover, or perhaps you went out too hard at yesterday’s turkey trot. Maybe you ate one too many pieces of pie, or woke up super-early to hit the Black Friday deals. Whatever the reason, it’s okay if you’re not feeling up to your usual hard sessions – it is the off-season, after all, and rest is your friend. This Weekend Swim Workout from coach Sara McLarty is the perfect post-Thanksgiving swim: not too long, not too intense, and with a nice assist from the pull buoy to help things along. Choose the distance that fits your fitness and schedule, and dive in.

A:
4×150 w/ :10 rest (100 swim/50 kick)
400 pull (with buoy and band)
10×25 on :30 (1 drill/1 build, repeat)
10×25 on :30 (1 easy/1 FAST!)
200 recovery pull
10×50 on :50 (1 easy/1 FAST!)
200 recovery pull
6×75 on 1:15 IM order (25 kick/25 drill/25 swim)
6×100 on 1:30 (1 easy/1 FAST!)
300 recovery pull
200 cool down
*4000 total*

B:
4×150 w/:10 rest (100 swim/50 kick)
400 pull (with buoy and band)
10×25 on :40 (1 drill/1 build, repeat)
10×25 on :40 (1 easy/1 FAST!)
200 recovery pull
10×50 on 1:10 (1 easy/1 FAST!)
200 recovery pull
6×100 on 2:15 (1 easy/1 FAST!)
200 cool-down
*3200 total*

C:
4×150 w/ :10 rest (100 swim/50 kick)
10×25 w/ :10 rest (1 drill/1 build, repeat)
10×25 w/ :10 rest (1 easy/1 FAST!)
200 recovery pull
6×50 w/:15 rest (1 easy/1 FAST!)
200 recovery pull
4×100 w/ :20 rest (1 easy/1 FAST!)
100 cool-down
*2300 total*

