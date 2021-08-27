Weekend Swim Workout: 20×50 Drills
Take this swim workout from Sara McLarty to the pool this weekend.
Whether you love ’em or loathe ’em, there’s no doubt that swim drills are an important part of becoming a better swimmer. That’s why this Weekend Swim Workout from Coach Sara McLarty is jam-packed with catch-ups, kicks, fins, pulls, and more. Bring your bag of swim tools to the pool – you’re going to need them.
A:
10 min choice swim
6 min kick (:30 FAST!, :30 easy, repeat)
20×50:
#1-5 Catch-up on :50
#6-10 25 right arm/25 left arm on :55
#11-15 25 scull/25 swim on :60
#16-20 25 non-free/25 free on :55
5×100 on 1:40 (50 kick/50 swim)
3×400 pull w/:20 rest (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)
12×25 w/fins on :30 (1-6 underwater kick, 7-12 FAST!)
400 choice with fins
*4200 total*
B:
10 min choice swim
6 min kick (:30 FAST!, :30 easy, repeat)
20×50:
#1-5 Catch-up w/stick or single paddle on 1:10
#6-10 25 right arm/25 left arm on 1:05
#11-15 25 scull/25 swim on 1:15
#16-20 25 non-free/25 free on 1:05
3×300 pull w/:20 rest (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)
12×25 w/fins on :40 (1-5 underwater kick, 6-10 FAST!)
300 choice with fins
*3200 total*
C:
10 min choice swim
6 min kick (:30 FAST!, :30 easy, repeat)
20×50 w/:10 rest:
#1-5 Catch-up w/stick or single paddle
#6-10 25 right arm/25 left arm
#11-15 25 scull/25 swim
#16-20 25 non-free/25 free
3×200 pull w/:20 rest (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)
8×25 w/fins w/:10 rest (odds FAST!, evens easy)
200 choice with fins
*2400 total*
