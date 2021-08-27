Whether you love ’em or loathe ’em, there’s no doubt that swim drills are an important part of becoming a better swimmer. That’s why this Weekend Swim Workout from Coach Sara McLarty is jam-packed with catch-ups, kicks, fins, pulls, and more. Bring your bag of swim tools to the pool – you’re going to need them.

RELATED: Why It’s Important to Conquer the Swim Kick

A:

10 min choice swim

6 min kick (:30 FAST!, :30 easy, repeat)

20×50:

#1-5 Catch-up on :50

#6-10 25 right arm/25 left arm on :55

#11-15 25 scull/25 swim on :60

#16-20 25 non-free/25 free on :55

5×100 on 1:40 (50 kick/50 swim)

3×400 pull w/:20 rest (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

12×25 w/fins on :30 (1-6 underwater kick, 7-12 FAST!)

400 choice with fins

*4200 total*

RELATED: 4 Challenging (But Fun!) Swim Drills for Triathletes

B:

10 min choice swim

6 min kick (:30 FAST!, :30 easy, repeat)

20×50:

#1-5 Catch-up w/stick or single paddle on 1:10

#6-10 25 right arm/25 left arm on 1:05

#11-15 25 scull/25 swim on 1:15

#16-20 25 non-free/25 free on 1:05

3×300 pull w/:20 rest (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

12×25 w/fins on :40 (1-5 underwater kick, 6-10 FAST!)

300 choice with fins

*3200 total*

C:

10 min choice swim

6 min kick (:30 FAST!, :30 easy, repeat)

20×50 w/:10 rest:

#1-5 Catch-up w/stick or single paddle

#6-10 25 right arm/25 left arm

#11-15 25 scull/25 swim

#16-20 25 non-free/25 free

3×200 pull w/:20 rest (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

8×25 w/fins w/:10 rest (odds FAST!, evens easy)

200 choice with fins

*2400 total*

Looking to spice up your swims? Get more Weekend Swim Workouts here.