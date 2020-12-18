Weekend Swim Workout: 12 Days Of Christmas

This 5,850-yard swim set (all 75s) may be the cheesiest—or best?—workout idea yet. Carve out a good chunk of pool time and prepare to create a deficit for all those cookies you’re about to eat.

Here’s how it works: Each “day” is one 75, broken up in a different way. You’ll swim day 1. Then you’ll swim day 2, day 1. Then day 3, day 2, day 1. The idea is to keep adding on to the set and work your way back to number one. Choose a comfortable interval that will give you about 5-8 seconds rest every 75. (Note that some 75s, such as those with breaststroke will be slower than others.)

Sung (at least somewhat) to the tune of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me, a 75 free!

On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, one free-drill-free and a 75 free!

On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me, one hypoxic 3/5/3, one free-drill-free and a 75 free!

Print this out and bring it to the pool deck.

1. Freestyle

2. Freestyle-drill-freestyle

3. Hypoxic, breathe every 3/5/3

4. Backstroke/freestyle/backstroke

5. Freestyle

6. Drill-freestyle-drill

7. Hypoxic, breathe every 5/7/5

8. Breaststroke/freestyle/breaststroke

9. Freestyle

10. Breaststroke/backstroke/breaststroke

11. Hypoxic, breathe every 7/9/7

12. Pull

Thanks to swim coach Glenn Moore, the head of Delaware Swim and Fitness Center Tri-Dawgs, for the inspiration!