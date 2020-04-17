Weekend Swim Workout: Stretch Cord Build

Just like you don’t go to the pool without a plan, you shouldn’t reach for the stretch cords without one. Watch the video below for my instructions on how to use them for a dry-land swim workout. For the main set today we’re focused on really varying our efforts and then building into an all-out effort.

Sara McLarty’s Stretch-Cord Workout

Warm-Up

Set up the cords with a solid mount and try some light efforts.

3 x [10 right arm only and 10 left arm only] (Look at each arm and check your technique.)

30-50 x double-arm strokes, easy resistance

Main Set

Only count one arm to correctly count each complete “stroke cycle”

2 – 4x[20 alternating strokes hard resistance, 10 double-arm strokes easy, rest 30 sec]

3 – 5x[60 sec alternating arms, build resistance, 30 sec double-arm easy resistance, 30 sec alternating arms, build resistance, 15 sec double-arm easy resistance, rest 30 sec]

Cool Down

10 x double-arm catch only, just the front part of the stroke

10 x double-arm finish only, similar to a tricep extension

20 x easy double-arm strokes