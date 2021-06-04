Weekend Swim Workout: The 2-Minute Challenge

Each person determines what distance they can swim in 1:30–1:50 so that they end at a wall with at least 10 seconds rest. For example, someone who comfortably holds a 1:45 pace will choose 100 yards while a 1:10 swimmer will choose 175 yards. Everyone can start each interval together, challenge and motivate each other the whole way through, and finish at the same time!

A:

400 swim warm-up

6×75 on 1:20 (25 fly, 50 free)

4×150 pull on 2:15 (descend 1–4)

8×2:00 challenges

200 easy/choice

6×75 on 1:20 (25 fly, 50 free)

500 swim (each 50, climb out of the pool, complete 3 push-ups, dive back in)

300 cool-down

Total: Approximately 4100

B:

400 swim warm-up

4×75 on 1:45 (25 back, 50 free)

4×100 pull on 2:00 (descend 1–4)

8×2:00 challenges

200 easy/choice

4×75 on 1:45 (25 back, 50 free)

400 swim (each 50, climb out of the pool, complete 3 push-ups, dive back in)

200 cool-down

Total: Approximately 3100

C:

300 swim warm-up

4×75 with 15 sec rest (25 non-free, 50 free)

3×100 pull with 10 sec rest (descend 1–3)

8×2:00 challenges

100 easy/choice

300 swim (each 50, climb out of the pool, complete 3 push-ups, dive back in)

100 cool-down

Total: Approximately 2200