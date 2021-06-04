Weekend Swim Workout: The 2-Minute Challenge
Designating a time instead of a distance for a set lets everyone swim together—and rest at the same time so you won’t miss any gossip.
Each person determines what distance they can swim in 1:30–1:50 so that they end at a wall with at least 10 seconds rest. For example, someone who comfortably holds a 1:45 pace will choose 100 yards while a 1:10 swimmer will choose 175 yards. Everyone can start each interval together, challenge and motivate each other the whole way through, and finish at the same time!
A:
400 swim warm-up
6×75 on 1:20 (25 fly, 50 free)
4×150 pull on 2:15 (descend 1–4)
8×2:00 challenges
200 easy/choice
6×75 on 1:20 (25 fly, 50 free)
500 swim (each 50, climb out of the pool, complete 3 push-ups, dive back in)
300 cool-down
Total: Approximately 4100
B:
400 swim warm-up
4×75 on 1:45 (25 back, 50 free)
4×100 pull on 2:00 (descend 1–4)
8×2:00 challenges
200 easy/choice
4×75 on 1:45 (25 back, 50 free)
400 swim (each 50, climb out of the pool, complete 3 push-ups, dive back in)
200 cool-down
Total: Approximately 3100
C:
300 swim warm-up
4×75 with 15 sec rest (25 non-free, 50 free)
3×100 pull with 10 sec rest (descend 1–3)
8×2:00 challenges
100 easy/choice
300 swim (each 50, climb out of the pool, complete 3 push-ups, dive back in)
100 cool-down