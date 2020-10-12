Webinar: Two Mental “Muscles” Essential for Triathlon Success

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Start Free Trial Already a member? Sign In

Get ready for another live webinar on sports psychology from expert Dr. Jim Taylor. Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 21. at 5 p.m. MT.

In this interactive webinar, Taylor, a leading authority on the psychology of endurance sports, will help you develop the power of the mind to fuel your training and competitive efforts. This webinar is the second in a series of six developed to help endurance athletes map, understand, and develop their mental abilities. Watch the first webinar here. You can also read all of Dr. Taylor’s sports psychology articles.

Register here

Dr. Taylor is an internationally recognized authority on the psychology of endurance sports. He’s been a consultant to USA Triathlon and works with Olympic, professional, and age-group endurance athletes in triathlon, cycling, running, swimming, and Nordic skiing. A former alpine ski racer who competed internationally, Jim is a 2nd degree black belt in karate, sub-3-hour marathoner, Ironman, and the author of 17 books, including Train Your Mind for Athletic Success: Mental Preparation for Achieving Your Sports Goals.