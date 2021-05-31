Video: 4 Strength Moves to Run Faster Off the Bike

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Running fast off the bike can be tough on wobbly legs. We’ve all been there—shuffling out of transition.

That’s why we asked Kathryn Taylor, USAT Level I certified coach and strength coach, for a few key exercises to incorporate into your strength routine to get more strength and speed out of T2. For members, we’re now demonstrating in the video below these four strength moves to help you run faster off the bike: lunges, step ups, broad jumps and burpees. Include these four moves two to three times per week.

Lunges

Purpose: Develop glute strength and full-body stability

Perform: With feet hip-width apart, step backward into a lunge letting the back knee lightly touch the ground. As you stand, focus on engaging your glute.

3 sets of 8-12 lunges per leg depending on weights

Step-Ups

Purpose: Alternative to or progression from lunges (after you are able to perform regular lunges with good stability)

Perform: Use a box or wall 18-20 inches tall if you’re short and 20-24 inches if you’re taller. With one foot on the box, push through the heel while engaging the glute to step up. The knee should stay in line with the foot. If this is too challenging, lower the box height.

3 sets of 8-10 depending on weight

Broad Jumps

Purpose: Develop power in the hips

Perform: Standing with feet shoulder width apart, bring arms to chest height and simultaneously throw your arms back as you sit (in a squat-like position) and load the legs. Immediately swing the arms and jump both out and up while opening your hips. Focus on a soft landing back in starting position.

3 sets of 5-6; focus on trying to increase the distance you jump with the same soft landing each time.

Burpees

Purpose: Develop full-body strength and aerobic conditioning

Perform: Stand straight, then crouch down to squat position and put your hands on the floor in front of you. Kick your feet back into a push-up position and drop your chest to ground. Return feet to the squat position as fast as possible and jump up. Stand up straight to fully open your hips at the top of the movement.

3 sets of 8-12