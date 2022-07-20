One Hour Workout: Triple The Brick

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Brick workouts are a great way to get your body acquainted to the “jello legs” feeling of running after riding. They’re also valuable for learning how to pace yourself early on so that you can finish strong.

This brick workout comes from USAT Level I coach Andrew Dollar of Nashville-based FTP Coaching. The back-and-forth nature of this triple brick makes for a great opportunity to nail your transitions. “The goal of the workout is to have descending times on your run,” Dollar says. “The first one should be aggressive but sustainable.”

(Note: ‘ = minutes; “ = seconds)

RELATED: Get to Know the Brick Workout

One-Hour Workout: Bike – Run – Bike – Run – Bike – Run Brick

Bike #1: 10’ building to Zone 2 effort

5′ as 30″ Zone 4 (95–100%), 30″ Zone 1 (55–65%)

Run #1: 1 mile at 80% effort



Bike #2: 10′ as 30″ Zone 4 (95–100%), 30″ Zone 1 (55–65%)

Run #2: 1 mile at 90% effort



Bike #3: 10′ as 30″ Zone 4 (95–100%), 30″ Zone 1 (55–65%)

Run #3: 1 mile at 95% effort

Try to keep transitions to less than 30 seconds. The multi-transition nature of this workout is an excellent time for you to practice speedy transitions. Before your workout, place your run gear on a towel (“transition area”) near where you will dismount your bike. When you transition to the run, place your bike gear on that towel. Repeat this switch as you progress through the workout, making note of things that may help you get through transition faster, such as elastic laces on your running shoes. For more, read 4 Simple Tips for Fast, Olympian-Style Transitions.

More One-Hour Workouts